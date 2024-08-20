Homeowner struggles to install EV charging equipment in garage under new, restrictive state law: 'I'm really unhappy about this'

Overly strict rules and regulations by lawmakers, landlords, and HOAs are another roadblock to preventing consumers from switching to sustainable options.

It seems one Redditor has some fighting to do before they can install a home battery.

A Redditor from Florida was prevented from installing a Tesla Powerwall after a Tesla Solar worker informed them of a supposed new Florida law.

The Redditor asked r/TeslaSolar for advice, saying, "I'm about the pull the trigger on installing 3 Powerwall 3's at my Orlando Florida home (Orange county). I'm talking to Tesla solar and they are telling me there is a new state law in Florida that the batteries can't be located anywhere in an attached garage anymore. I'm really unhappy about this. … Does anyone know about this new Florida law that supposedly took effect January 1 2024?"

Commenters were nice enough to provide and explain the specific law, which has more to do with the battery's position within the garage.

"It's not the point of catching on fire," one user explained. "It's more like if [there was an] impact from vehicle. Mine was located outside because the PW would have been head-on collision with my car."

Even if approved by Tesla Solar, the Redditor may still run into trouble with their restrictive HOA, which also prohibits using a shed to store the batteries to reduce the risk of fire. But installing the battery outdoors is not without risk either, as they can be exposed to harsh weather conditions like floods or high temperatures.

Many commenters expressed that overly strict rules and regulations by lawmakers, landlords, and HOAs are another roadblock to preventing consumers from switching to sustainable options. From EVs to solar, HOAs can be particularly ruthless.

One HOA prevented a homeowner from installing solar panels, while another HOA demanded to have approval before the homeowner bought an electric vehicle.

Commenters suggested ways to resolve the situation and get the home battery installed.

"Personally, I'd reach out to your local fire and electrical inspectors directly and ask for clarification … including asking for a copy of whatever code they think says you have to put them outside," a commenter recommended.

