Researchers develop novel method to improve solar cell efficiency and generate substantial energy — here's how it works

Solar energy is becoming even more efficient. A research team headed by Professor Jongmin Choi from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology has developed a "pulse-shaped" light method to enhance the electrical conductivity of PbS quantum dot solar cells, per SciTechDaily.

Solar cells are fascinating pieces of technology that transform sunlight directly into electricity through a process called the "photovoltaic effect." In solar technology, PbS (lead-sulfide) quantum dots are nanoscale semiconductor materials that absorb wavelengths released by sunlight. Recognized by their low processing costs and wide absorption range, these dots have a traditional fabrication method that includes a heat treatment process for increasing electrical conductivity that requires a substantial amount of time — per SciTechDaily.

The research team revealed that the "pulse-shaped" light method of heat treatment generated regular energy intervals, maximizing efficiency. This development in solar technology has the potential to make the production of this type of solar cell more affordable, accessible, and available for more uses.

While the heat treatment process for PbS quantum dots has led to the formation of surface defects that have damaged solar cell performance, the new technique was designed to bypass that. This was done by exposing light to the quantum dots for a few milliseconds, a significant improvement from the usual time of tens of minutes, per the new report.

The benefit was that a "pulse-type heat treatment technique," per SciTechDaily, uses strong light to expedite the heat treatment process, cutting down on time while still being efficient. This reduces surface defects and extends the traveling life of charges to produce electricity.

"Through this research, we were able to improve the efficiency of solar cells by developing a new heat treatment process that can overcome the limitations of the existing quantum dot heat treatment process," said Professor Choi, per SciTechDaily.

Advancements in solar technology have been recognized around the world. For example,

researchers at the National University of Singapore have achieved a "certified world-record" efficiency with their triple-junction perovskite/silicon tandem cells, converting sunlight to electricity at a rate of 27.1%, per Saur Energy International. This is a significant leap from the typical 15% to 20% efficiency of many traditional solar panels.

Solar energy provides many advantages to communities, and thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy will continue to find its way into the mainstream. Those who have purchased solar energy have enjoyed saving between $20,000 and $96,000 on electricity over the lifetime of their solar panel system.

According to a release by the Columbia Climate School, an acre of solar panels installed to replace natural gas reduces about 208 to 236 times more harmful pollution annually than an acre of forest, creating cleaner air for communities.

In addition, clean energy jobs are increasing, with the Department of Energy noting that the United States added 114,000 jobs in that sector in 2022.

As many continue to see the benefits solar energy brings to homes, businesses, and communities, this latest advancement in efficiency could have wider applications if scaled.

