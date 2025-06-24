Researchers discover incredible new method to squeeze water out of crystals: 'Presents a new approach'

Scientists in Japan are excited about a new process that can deliver clean water.

In a study published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A, University of Tsukuba researchers discussed a new water production possibility involving the application of pressure to copper-chromium Prussian blue analog, a kind of crystalline compound.

Since the material is full of pores, the scientists discovered that applying pressure — much like you would a wet sponge — can expel the water retained inside.

To exert pressure, the researchers experimented with infrared spectroscopy, X-ray absorption, and fluorescence spectroscopy in order to alter the electrical state of the water and the copper within the crystal.

Due to the resulting pressure, the crystalline pores became hydrophobic, thereby making them capable of releasing stored water.

According to the study, 1 kilogram of the crystal could yield about 240 grams of water in the form of droplets.

"[The research] presents a new approach to water production, which is an important step towards the further development of the water environmental improvement technology," the team explained.

With planetary temperatures on the rise, water pollution at an all-time high, and water shortages on the horizon for the coming decades, developing new means to source water is becoming increasingly essential, both for human civilizations and for the environment as a whole.

An estimated 4.4 billion individuals now lack adequate access to safe drinking water across 135 low- and middle-income nations, based on a 2024 report published in the journal Science.

Implementing new potable water generation options can help ensure the health and safety of entire populations who may be struggling in more arid or water-deficient environments, in addition to cutting down on water bills for consumers everywhere.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The University detailed that the achievement can lead to the "advancement of pressure-induced onsite water production technologies" to use in harsh environments, and offer a new insight into water resource processes.

Meanwhile, circulating water back into nature can work wonders for our planetary health, helping to nurture ecosystems and boost biodiversity.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.