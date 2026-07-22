Mississippi protesters rally against data center near elementary school, fearing noise and bills

"Lots of these hyperscale data centers are being built very rapidly without community input."

Residents in Vicksburg, Mississippi, protested on Saturday against a planned Amazon data center in nearby Warren County, arguing the project could alter daily life in their community, according to WJTV.

What happened?

At the center of the protest was Amazon's proposed Warren County facility. Opponents told WJTV they expect more noise, pollution, and utility costs if it moves ahead, while supporters argue it would benefit the local economy.

Co-organizer Elissa Yeates said residents should view the Warren County proposal as part of a much larger pattern.

"Learn more about what's happening with the planned Amazon data center construction here in Warren County, but then also broadly in Mississippi in the south. You know, lots of these hyperscale data centers are being built very rapidly without community input," Yeates said.

For many residents, the siting issue is the central problem. They say a project of this scale should not be operating so close to children and schools.

The debate is not limited to Vicksburg. WJTV reported earlier this week that the Jackson City Council approved a six-month pause on data center projects in the city.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are becoming an increasingly important part of the modern economy because they support cloud computing, streaming, and many artificial intelligence tools. However, these facilities can also place major demands on local power grids and, in some cases, on water supplies used for cooling.

Residents say the planned location is near an elementary school, a detail that has intensified worries about constant equipment noise, generator pollution, and possible health effects for children nearby each day.

What's being done?

Organizers said the Vicksburg protest was meant to draw attention to the project and demand more public involvement before major construction decisions proceed, according to WJTV.

The Jackson moratorium shows one path local governments can take: slow the process, gather more information, and give residents more time to weigh in. Temporary pauses can give officials time to review zoning, infrastructure capacity, environmental concerns, and whether promised economic benefits outweigh the possible tradeoffs.

As more AI-linked infrastructure spreads across the country, local concerns about power use, water demand, traffic, tax incentives, and proximity to schools are likely to become more common.

"It's being put up right next to the main elementary school for the City of Vicksburg," protester Stuart English said.

"These are our babies," said Claude Lee, a Vicksburg teacher. "We've got to take care of them, and I am."

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