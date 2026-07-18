Mississippi city puts new data centers on hold for 183 days after residents push back

Another measure that would have reduced the pause to 60 days failed.

Jackson, Mississippi, has decided to temporarily halt new data center development as officials sort out how the city wants to handle the rapidly expanding industry.

Following months of resistance from residents, city officials approved an 183-day moratorium on new data center proposals to determine where such projects belong and what rules should govern them.

What happened?

On July 14, the Jackson City Council approved the temporary halt in a 5-2 vote, according to The Clarion Ledger. The measure, originally introduced in March, will take effect in 30 days.

City leaders said the pause is intended to give Jackson time to establish standards for data center locations and operations. Their decision came after packed public meetings in which residents voiced worries about noise, water consumption, air quality, and impacts on surrounding neighborhoods.

A proposed development by Saxum Investment Group has been a major focus of the dispute. The company had requested a rezone of roughly 190 acres near Forest Avenue and Interstate 220 for a data center, though that request was later delayed at the developer's request.

Ahead of the final vote, council members passed an amendment from Ward 7 Councilman Kevin Parkinson to exempt property near Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport from the moratorium. Another measure that would have reduced the pause to 60 days failed.

Why does it matter?

Data centers support everything from cloud storage to streaming services and artificial intelligence tools, but they can also place significant pressure on local resources.

For nearby communities, that can mean more strain on the electric grid, heavy water use for cooling, pollution from backup generators, and ongoing noise from facility equipment.

Public pressure in Jackson centered on slowing approvals for additional projects, and Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he shared that frustration: "I can see both sides of this thing. But I don't think it's right that you're putting something in a council person's ward when the people don't want it, and the council member doesn't want it."

Similar questions are surfacing across the country as cities weigh the promise of economic development against neighborhood protections and environmental impacts. New York's governor signed a similar one-year data center pause into law that same day, citing many of the same concerns over utility costs and water supplies.

What's being done?

Jackson is now expected to spend the six-month moratorium period implementing more specific development rules before other proposals advance. Those rules are expected to cover both where data centers may be located and the requirements they must follow.

Other officials said the city should be careful without shutting the door on future projects altogether. Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said data centers could generate revenue for city government, Hinds County, and local schools, and he framed them as a potentially meaningful part of economic development.

Council agendas, zoning cases, and public hearings often shape whether projects advance, what protections are added, and how much community input is reflected in final rules.

"We shouldn't let the perfect be the enemy of the good," Foote said, per The Clarion Ledger. "Data centers may not be the perfect economic development, but they can be a very good economic development."

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