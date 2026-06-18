Google and Amazon data center plans divide Missouri community over promises and risks

Who should bear the cost when large AI-linked projects move into smaller communities?

In Montgomery County, Missouri, a battle over development is intensifying as Google and Amazon are moving ahead with huge data center plans.

Their sites lie on opposite sides of Interstate 70, and the projects have inspired both hopes of new tax revenue and organized resistance from residents.

What happened?

As reported by the Columbia Missourian, the Google and Amazon developments, together called "The Mega Site," span about 1,900 acres in Montgomery County. The sheer size has split neighbors over what they could bring to the area.

Shortly after Amazon announced its project, residents formed the advocacy group Preserve Montgomery County. The group quickly took the county government to court, arguing that the public had not been given enough notice and questioning whether local water and power systems can handle facilities that large.

Yet Amazon's project has since been approved, and construction began in April. Google's portion of the Mega Site has also been approved.

For the projects' supporters in Montgomery County, the data centers represent a rare shot at major investment and tax income. Amazon claims the project could produce between $401 million and $1.8 billion in tax revenue over the next 25 years.

Yet many don't believe the tech giants will be able to sufficiently benefit the communities where they've placed these data centers. Critics say the county may be accepting too much risk without enough independent analysis, especially on water use and electricity demand.

The dispute raises the question of who should bear the cost when large AI-linked projects move into smaller communities.

Now, the controversy has also moved into local elections, with some residents running for office to oppose the projects and press for closer scrutiny, per the Missourian.

This fight is not unique to Missouri. Communities across the nation are fighting back against tech companies that are trying to place these massive, energy-intensive projects in their communities. Understandably, many believe the risks do not outweigh the benefits and that these data centers will deplete local resources while driving up energy costs.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.