Prosecutors hit beagle rescuer with 3 more felony charges after lab dog rescue: 'I pled not guilty'

An animal activist involved in high-profile beagle rescues at Wisconsin's Ridglan Farms said prosecutors have added three more felony charges.

In a post published after an arraignment hearing, the rescuer Dean Guzman Wyrzykowski described the case as part of a broader fight over whether animals can legally be saved from alleged abuse.

"I was arraigned today! The prosecutor just filed three additional felony charges against me for nonviolently saving beagles from criminal abuse. I pled not guilty," he wrote.

The new charges are tied to efforts to remove beagles from Ridglan Farms, a facility in Dane County. Wyrzykowski said the latest filing raises the potential sentence to 31 years in prison.

"I cheered with my fellow inmates as we watched news coverage of nearly 1,000 activists outside Ridglan — volunteers and grandmothers standing up to riot police, getting tear gassed and pepper sprayed, all while trying to reach dogs trapped behind barbed wire inside an illegal laboratory," Wyrzykowski wrote.

He also said he was held on $10,000 cash bail after a weekend arrest, despite the conduct being nonviolent.

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Wyrzykowski said a court commissioner justified the bail by saying it was needed to "protect the public" and characterized the alleged burglary as "dangerous conduct."

The rescuer argues the dogs were facing criminal abuse. In support of that claim, he pointed to an earlier ruling from Judge Rhonda Lanford, which found probable cause for animal cruelty violations and concluded a "reasonably prudent prosecutor" would look into the case.

The case raises broader questions about animal testing, protest rights, and how far people can legally go when they believe official systems have failed to stop cruelty.

The outcome could also shape how communities respond when powerful institutions are accused of harming animals. At the center of the case is a long-standing tension between property rights and animal welfare, especially in industries with deep local economic ties.

According to the activist, the defense will focus on legal necessity, a doctrine that can justify violating a lesser law to prevent greater harm.

If that argument reaches a jury, the case could become a significant test of whether animals are treated only as property or as living beings whose suffering warrants urgent protection.

At a time when many people are calling for more humane science and stronger accountability, the outrage surrounding the case reflects a deeper demand for systems that protect vulnerable animals and take community concerns seriously.

For now, the next step is a trial. Wyrzykowski said he is preparing to argue, citing that Wisconsin courts have already accepted emergency action to help abused animals.

Supporters are also trying to turn public attention into pressure. In the post, Wyrzykowski urged readers to follow updates and share information.

Individual action may not transform the system overnight, but public scrutiny can still matter, especially in cases where ordinary people believe animals are being failed by the institutions meant to protect them.

"We are meant to be protectors of our fellow creatures, not their tormentors," Wyrzykowski wrote.

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