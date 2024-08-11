Experts issue warning about concerning health effect of rising temperatures on pregnant women: 'New pressure on top of all the other pressures'

Pregnant women and their babies face a number of risks when it comes to hotter temperatures.

Doctors and other experts are expressing increasing concern about the risks placed on pregnant women as global temperatures continue to rise, The Washington Post reported.

What's happening?

The publication cited a new study that found that more than 2 million preterm births (from 28 up to 37 weeks) and nearly 6 million early-term births (37 to 39 weeks) between 1993 and 2017 were tied to heat waves.

Juanita Constible, a senior climate and health advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council, explained to the Post that pregnant women are already carrying around "little space heaters," because the fetus and placenta "generate a lot of heat internally."

Pregnant women and their babies face a number of risks when it comes to hotter temperatures, the Post reported. For one, pregnancy places higher demands on the circulatory system, and extreme heat can push a pregnant body to the brink, resulting in lower birth weights and stillbirths. Plus, sweating to cool down can cause dehydration and lead to preterm or false labor contractions, which can ultimately result in preterm labor.

The publication also explained that extreme heat can decrease blood flow to the uterus and placenta, which can result in low birth weight. Plus, pregnant women's bodies are more prone to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Overnight heat is of particular concern.

Black women face even greater risks from heat waves, as they already suffer maternal mortality at two to three times the rate of other groups. Skye Wheeler, senior researcher in the women's rights division at Human Rights Watch, told the Post that extreme heat is a "new pressure on top of all the other pressures that are already on their bodies."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is this news concerning?

According to the Mayo Clinic, preterm births are linked with severe risks for babies, including low birth weights, difficulty feeding and breathing, heightened risk of infections, and developmental delays later in life.

Heat waves don't just affect pregnant women, however. For instance, California recently released results from a study that looked at 11 years of data covering seven heat waves in the state and found that these events resulted in at least 460 deaths, 5,000 hospitalizations, 10,600 emergency room visits, 138,000 outpatient visits, and cost the state $7.7 billion.

Meanwhile, things don't look to be getting better anytime soon. As our planet continues to overheat, one of the expected outcomes is hotter temperatures, per the United Nations. Plus, one new study found that pollution is making it worse, resulting in slower and longer heat waves.

What can I do to protect myself from heat waves?

Whether you're pregnant or not, it's important to stay safe during hot streaks — drink plenty of water even if you're not feeling thirsty and avoid using fans when it is over 95 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also limit oven and stove use during prolonged heat waves.

The Post article also suggests prioritizing air conditioning in your bedroom. If you don't have AC, you can take a cool shower (which helps lower your core temperature) or even soak your ankles in cool water. Alternatively, you can seek out a local cooling center.

You can also take steps to help stop the warming of our planet by reducing your dependence on dirty energy — some money-saving ideas include changing the way you get around, modernizing your home with more energy-efficient choices, and enrolling in community solar.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.