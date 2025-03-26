Researchers make shocking discovery about health factors for pregnant women and babies: 'Little attention has been given'

New research suggests that pollution and extreme temperatures could be making pregnancy even more challenging, according to the Hindustan Times. A study published in Urban Climate linked these environmental effects to longer pregnancies, which carry risks for women and babies.

What's happening?

Researchers from Curtin University in Australia created the first study exploring the relationship between environmental stressors and prolonged pregnancy. To clarify, this study defines prolonged pregnancy as one lasting more than 41 weeks.

"We know that being 'born too soon' — preterm birth — has well-documented health risks, but little attention has been given to the risks associated with being 'born too late,'" lead author Dr. Sylvester Dodzi Nyadanu said.

To determine how environmental changes influenced pregnancy length, the researchers looked at data from 393,384 births. They determined that high exposure to air pollution was associated with prolonged pregnancy. Another contributor was biothermal stress, which measures temperature, humidity, and wind.

Why is the environmental impact on pregnancy important?

Similar to pre-term pregnancy, prolonged pregnancy can be risky for women and their babies. It's associated with larger babies that can be difficult to birth, stillbirth, and injury to the birth canal, according to UpToDate.

The Curtin University study suggests that air pollution and extreme weather may make pregnancies longer by disrupting natural labor triggers. Environmental stressors can influence maternal stress levels, hormones, and endocrine and inflammatory responses, all of which play a role in pregnancy and labor.

As the planet continues to heat up, its side effects could lead to more pregnancy complications.

What's being done to limit the effects of environmental stressors on human health?

Several initiatives are addressing the impact of pollution-related stressors on human health. One policy from the Pan American Health Organization focuses on vulnerable groups, like pregnant women and the elderly. It aims to reduce pollution created by healthcare facilities and processes and increase healthcare industry financing to support climate-friendly policies.

Grassroots efforts are also working to improve access to more affordable energy. For example, Native Renewables is making it easier for Native American families to access off-grid solar power. And some cities are offering free public transport to encourage travelers to cut down on vehicle pollution.

To reduce your personal impact on the environment and make the planet healthier for all, there are many small and larger actions you can take. For example, consider walking or biking around town when possible to reduce vehicle pollution; limit energy use at home by switching to LED lightbulbs, adding energy-efficient window coverings, and lowering your water heater temperature; and support anti-pollution action and policies in your town and state.

