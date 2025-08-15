Electricity company develops game-changing tool to keep lights on during natural disasters: 'To improve power quality'

"Before the weather even strikes, we need to get our system ready."

A New England electricity company has installed a revolutionary tool that will support customers during power outages, providing vital support through hurricane season.

The Cape Cod Times reported that Eversource — a power company based in Connecticut and Massachusetts — invented the rapid pole, a backup system that can supply power to customers during major outages.

Located in Provincetown, MA, the rapid pole will play a crucial role in supporting the surrounding community, as hurricanes in the area have become more powerful and frequent. What's worse, for 2025, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts higher-than-usual activity during the Atlantic hurricane season.

"Storms have become more intense over the years," Eversource Director of Electric Operations Mike Pierce told the Cape Cod Times. "We are constantly doing things to improve power quality and quickly mobilize when a large-scale storm hits our region."

As a result, power outages are a major threat to the area, which is why Eversource is being proactive with its backup approach. Since the rapid pole is versatile, it can be placed in "any area across Cape Cod" and serve as a temporary source of power.

For the Cape Cod region, Eversource is the sole power provider. Thus, in the event of a major storm, the rapid pole will provide power to homeowners while Eversource employees work on repairs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Along with new developments, such as the rapid pole, Eversource has been safeguarding the area from power outages by pruning trees. Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Christopher Gonzalez explained to the Cape Cod Times that trees are the main cause of power outages in the area.

With extreme weather events becoming more frequent and intense due to the human-induced climate crisis, it's imperative for power companies to take the necessary precautions to safeguard communities during storms.

"Before the weather even strikes, we need to get our system ready to make sure we are in the best position possible to prevent power outages," Gonzalez told the Cape Cod Times.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



