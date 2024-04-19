Scientists make major breakthrough with new testing method for potentially fatal virus: 'Before we developed that method, people would be left to wonder'

Increasing numbers of Powassan virus cases have led to a greater need to monitor and track the disease. However, testing has been difficult, bringing up a number of false positives.

Scientists are encouraged, though, that a new method can reduce the likelihood of false positives to enable better understanding of an emerging viral strain.

The Powassan virus, spread by ticks, saw a record 290 cases in 2022. While it can't be spread between humans, it remains a concern because of the health effects, including long-term neurological damage. Deaths have also occurred.

A study published in the Viruses journal, summarized by Science Daily, revealed a team from the New England Regional Center of Vector-Borne Diseases at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has developed a PCR test that can detect the Powassan virus and the Powassan virus lineage II. A triplex method also helps to avoid false positive results.

"We also had a paired search for the RNA from the tick, which is present in every tick regardless of whether it has the virus or not," vector-borne disease expert Stephen Rich said, per Science Daily. "And what that tells us is, if we can amplify tick RNA, then we have some hope of being able to detect the virus RNA. If we don't detect the tick DNA, then we have no hope of being able to detect the virus RNA."

"And before we developed that method, people would be left to wonder — if they were inquisitive — whether a negative result meant that the virus wasn't there or that the sample wasn't testable," Rich continued. "So, we've ruled out that latter possibility."

The Powassan virus was first discovered in Canada in 1958, but cases are increasingly seen in New England and the Great Lakes region. The development of the PCR test was achieved by studying ticks in the Northeast, with Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard two notable sites.

Rich hailed the research, saying, "The development of sensitive detection methods for diagnostics and surveillance is critical."

The coronavirus pandemic emphasized the importance of tracking new diseases to increase awareness and to study potential effects and cures. The development of a PCR test this early is essential to not only surveil the spread but also to provide ways to effectively diagnose the problem to prevent further transmission should it get to that point.

The Powassan virus isn't a public health emergency at this stage, although people should be wary of ticks and seek treatment if bitten by one. However, keeping ahead of the curve is still important to contribute to a healthier future.

