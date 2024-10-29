Scientists make breakthrough with astonishing new potato-based material: 'This is ... revolutionary'

"What we have created could well be the next generation of engineered biomedical materials."

An international research team has created a plant-based, oil-free substance from potato proteins that it says could be a game-changer for low-calorie foods and sustainable engineering.

As Nutrition Insight reported, the team set out to develop an eco-friendly "super lubricant" that could replace those derived from synthetic materials, which are generally more polluting. Potato proteins were an obvious choice as the main material since they're abundant in nature and can be easily formed into a hydrogel — a water-based substance commonly used in medical and food applications.

According to the study published in Communications Materials, the plant-based protein can achieve "ultra-low friction," meaning it can move smoothly across various surfaces. This is ideal for biomedical applications such as tissue engineering or artificial joints because the material mimics synovial fluids, which lubricate joints throughout the body.

"This is a revolutionary material engineering paradigm for biomedical applications and is a key milestone toward achieving highly sustainable, plant-based aqueous lubricant materials," Anwesha Sarkar, professor at the University of Leeds' School of Food Science and Nutrition and the study's lead author, told Nutrition Insight.

"What we have created could well be the next generation of engineered biomedical materials for uses such as artificial synovial fluid, tears and saliva. It could also be used for low-calorie foods where you can achieve low-fat items without compromising the fatty feel of higher fat content counterparts," Olivia Pabois, a postdoctoral fellow at the university and the study's first author, added.

Because potato proteins are readily available, being a byproduct of the starch industry, they're more sustainable than synthetic hydrogels typically made from byproducts of the petroleum industry, such as polyethylene glycol. As the researchers explained, the plant-based hydrogel could revolutionize food products and biomedicine, which would have major health benefits.

In the future, scientists plan on investigating other plant protein systems in hopes of finding other building blocks for sustainable lubricants, per the study.

The humble potato is being used in other unlikely ways, such as in all-natural fabrics and plastic wrap alternatives. If these products become mainstream, they could transform the fashion and shipping industries.

