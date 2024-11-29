Scientists achieve major breakthrough that could soon revolutionize EV batteries: 'These are promising results'

"We're keen to partner with robotics experts who can help us test the thousands of potential chemical combinations."

Researchers from Scotland and Germany are ready to move on from Prussian white as a cathode material for emerging potassium-based battery chemistry, according to a news release from the University of Glasgow.

They have identified a combination of chromium and selenium as a likely replacement. Its a finding that could help to bring the unique packs to market as competition for common lithium-ion ones, delivering a "new generation of affordable batteries" for renewable energy storage.

Potassium use could also save lithium reserves for more intense battery needs in the future, they said in the report.

Interest in potassium batteries is growing as experts figure out how to make the charge/discharge chemistry work with cheaper materials. Texas-based Group1 touts safety and high energy storage capacity as perks for the potassium pack its experts are developing in separate research.

However, some fine-tuning inside the units needs to be completed first.

That's why the Glasgow experts are collaborating with a team from Germany's Helmholtz Institute Ulm on the chromium selenium cathode. While low cost, Prussian white has some warts that limit its performance, as noted by ACS Publications.

The Glasgow-Ulm cathode is high-performing, requiring less than 10% carbon — a perk that outpaces Prussian white. That substance needs more carbon added to boost conductivity, according to the experts.

Their prototype battery with the new cathode kept 85% of its capacity while charging and discharging, thanks to easy ion movement. The test unit also nearly reached its theoretical capacity of 127 milliamp-hours per gram. The experts consider these results to be substantial for the innovation moving forward, per the news release.

"These are promising results, but we believe the performance of the battery could be boosted further with the right electrolyte," Glasgow's Alexey Ganin, the study's lead author, said. As a result, electrolyte development is on the team's docket.

When batteries cycle, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte, which can be solid or liquid. Expensive metals are typically needed to form the components. But researchers from around the world are developing cheaper, high-performing alternatives, including potassium, sodium, and others.

"Potassium is a much more abundant material," Ganin said.

Improved batteries can power better-performing, less-expensive, and cleaner smartphones, EVs, and energy storage units. It's a win for consumers and the planet alike.

Boosted storage for intermittent renewable energy from the sun and wind can offset the production of heat-trapping air pollution from fossil-burning power sources. The fumes are linked by NASA to greater risks for a laundry list of severe weather events, including floods and extreme heat waves.

Fortunately, there is already cleaner tech you can access with little investment. Community solar programs provide a way to tap energy from nearby solar farms without installing a panel system at home. Participants typically take part through a subscription, saving up to $150 a year on energy costs. Free services like EnergySage can help you get started.

Up next for the Glasgow-Ulm research group is delivering a better electrolyte for potassium packs, with help from the right partners to complete what is expected to be extensive testing.

"We're keen to partner with robotics experts who can help us test the thousands of potential chemical combinations," Ganin said in the news release.

