Remote employee reveals the high-tech upgrade that unlocked a previously 'unimaginable' lifestyle: 'A very unexpected, wonderful pleasure'

When working remotely, a strong tech setup is a must. And for those who truly want their remote work to be, well, remote, portable solar panels may be the ultimate high-tech hack.

EnergySage shared the story of Aaron Nichols, who has utilized portable solar setups to work from some of the United States' most beautiful locations. Even better, he does so while using the zero-cost, clean energy that solar provides.

"The thing I love about solar energy is that it enables lifestyles that were before unimaginable," Nichols told EnergySage while camping from his truck. "Being able to work and drive to national parks during the week … has been a very unexpected, wonderful pleasure."

As an independent expert on all things solar, EnergySage is the perfect company to tell Nichols' story. It also offers the perfect way to save money on at-home solar installation, as its free tools allow homeowners to quickly compare quotes.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Portable solar panels don't provide the same amount of power as their at-home counterparts, but they do offer loads of flexibility. They come in many different sizes, and they can be rigid (typically for mounting on an RV) or foldable (for cars, trucks, and tent camping).

These portable systems are often paired with a battery or solar generator and come with equipment like cables and a mounting system. With a little bit of know-how, they could even be installed without professional help, especially if all the equipment comes from the same brand.

They're also considerably less expensive than at-home, rooftop solar panels — although with EnergySage, the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on purchase and installation costs by using its price-comparison tools. The company also offers a free mapping tool that shows the average installation cost, as well as the incentives available, for each state.

At-home solar panels can also make other money-saving appliances, such as electric heat pumps, even less expensive to use than normal.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Mitsubishi can help you find the right heat pump to keep your house the right temperature for the right price. But anyone interested in at-home solar panels should act quickly, as Congress has eliminated the solar tax credit, meaning that installations must be completed by the end of 2025 to receive the 30% in savings.

If you're not quite ready to splurge on solar panels for your home, portable solar may be the perfect way to explore the benefits.

As Aaron told EnergySage, "Solar equals freedom."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.