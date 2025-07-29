Homeowners scramble for tax advice after 'Big Beautiful Bill' slashes lucrative solar incentives: 'Should we buy before the deadline?'

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, solar tax credits that cover 30% of eligible expenses will end Jan. 1, 2026, meaning homeowners must install new systems by Dec. 31 to claim them.

One Reddit user called attention to the disappointing news in r/Solar, writing: "Tax credit is over."

"So should we buy before the deadline? Or wait until after deadline so that we can see all the less than reputable solar companies are shaken out?" one user wondered.

"Buy before the deadline from a reputable company," another said.

"Pick a reputable local company that has been in the area for a long time and doesn't have a massive door knocking team," someone else suggested. "It's construction, which can often get delayed, so be sure you talk about what will happen if unforeseen delays happen, pushing your project into 2026."

However, be sure to act soon, as Congress is eliminating the Investment Tax Credit, as reported by Solar Builder Magazine. Acting now could help you save thousands of dollars on installation fees and also start saving on your energy bills. You could even see bills at or near $0 a month thanks to your rooftop solar system.

"Same for adding batteries and panel upgrades," one user said. All need to be done before end of the year.

"My install date is 29 July," another commenter shared. "Looking forward to that but wondering what the future holds for service after the install."

