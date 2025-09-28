Porsche unveils incredible tech upgrade that puts it ahead of other automakers: 'Finally'

"I hope it succeeds to help push the technology."

Wireless charging is commonplace for smartphones because it's surprisingly efficient and portable, but the idea of attaching a magnet to an electric vehicle might seem a bit ludicrous.

However, according to InsideEVs, Porsche is making wireless charging available for all of its electric models.

In the comments section of the article, one reader said what many were thinking: "Finally."

To be fair, Tesla got there first — not in terms of mass consumer manufacturing, as the automaker dedicated wireless charging solely to its line of Cybercabs.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Now, with Porsche in the mix, it's likely other manufacturers will follow suit, particularly if wireless charging alternatives are simple to use and match or exceed the Level 2 home charging standard.

Of course, for homeowners opting for the wireless charging package, a technician will have to come out and install the plate in the floor, which charges the electric vehicle from beneath when parked correctly.

Since the majority of EV charging is done at home, a built-in floor plate that eliminates the need for cables and a wall-mounted box are attractive alternatives.

Although the rate of growth in the EV market has slowed recently, it remains on an upward trajectory. Kelley Blue Book predicted that EVs will rise from 8.7% of all new cars sold in 2024 to over 10% in 2025.

Moreover, competition is expanding, and while Porsche is a niche manufacturer — primarily focused on high-performance sports cars and luxury models — its introduction of at-home wireless charging capabilities will likely be an example for other manufacturers.

Low maintenance, no tailpipe pollution, cost savings on fuel, quieter engines, and the advanced technology are major selling points for EVs, backed by data from firms such as J.D. Power.

Wireless charging technology will only serve to encourage EV adoption, particularly if rapid charging variations are extended to public charging facilities. The latter feature, or lack thereof, remains one of the few lingering complaints among non-adopters.

Wireless charging may not be the end-all, be-all Porsche is hoping for, if the article's comments were any indication. While some were excited about the technology, others were concerned that it wasn't sufficient to merit replacing plug-in chargers.

"BMW sold wireless charging pads back in 2018 with the BMW 530e iPerformance. Wasn't very popular. Google 'BMW Wireless Charging GroundPad,'" one commenter noted.

However, some remained excited about the prospect.

"Yes, yes, yes, finally! I hope it succeeds to help push the technology," another commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



