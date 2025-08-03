Porsche sparks buzz with record-smashing performance of upcoming EV model — here are the details

Porsche hasn't released all the specs about its 2026 Cayenne EV, but performance snippets from high-profile race-world pros are starting to make headlines.

Among the most impressive are results from a run at the United Kingdom's vaunted Shelsley Walsh hill climb. Porsche Formula E development driver Gabriela Jílková took the prototype battery-powered SUV up the 2,998-foot course — with a gradient of up to 16.7% in places — in under 32 seconds. The mark bested the SUV record by four ticks, according to InsideEVs.

The publication credits the model's special suspension for the showing, which could have it competing in the sports car category, as well. It looks the part of both, judging by a photo shared by Car and Driver. It has a clean, low-profile design with the attitude of a sports car on the front half. The report listed the starting price at between $80,000 and $120,000. It's intended to replace the gas-burning Cayennes, but Car and Driver's Frankie Cruz didn't know when the complete shift to the cleaner version would happen, per his article.

News about Porsche's EV commitment has been mixed. It was reported last year that the luxury brand was cutting back on battery-powered investments with demand for its Taycan slowing, though other stories describe the ride as a boon for the EV sports car segment.

The Porsche models are evidence of how advanced EV performance is becoming, as more brands are competing with Tesla's popular models. Last year, a Mercedes-Benz CLA traveled 2,309 miles in 24 hours, requiring just 40 charges. The Chinese-made Xiaomi SU7 Ultra prototype has set lap records that contend with dirty-fueled rides.

The high-performance marks are reflected in better charge, range, and planet-friendly performance for models that end up on Main Street, too. Each EV that replaces a gas guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The tailpipe exhaust includes known carcinogens and is associated with a variety of health risks, according to more government-cited studies.

A report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology drives home EVs' planet-friendlier attributes. Gas-burning vehicles emit more than 350 grams of carbon dioxide per mile during their lives. An EV's lifetime CO2 burden is 200 grams per mile. If the region where it charges has cleaner energy to power it, the pollution contribution is lower.

Charging the ride with a household solar panel setup can increase the benefits by providing free solar-based electricity. EnergySage is a vetted resource that can help you land applicable incentives and find the right installer, saving thousands on upfront panel costs. Action is important, as President Donald Trump's spending bill ends solar incentives early on Dec. 31.

As for EVs, owners typically save up to $1,500 a year in gas and service costs, as there are no fluids to change. But EV tax credits expire early on Sept. 30, thanks to the bill, per NPR. Fortunately, states still offer certain incentives for clean energy projects.

Back on the proving grounds, former Top Gear host Richard Hammond tested the prototype Cayenne's towing capacity. It "effortlessly" handled a nearly 4,000-pound load, and will likely be able to pull more than 7,700 pounds. It's expected to have 729 horsepower or more, setting it apart from other Cayennes on the market, per ArenaEV.

The report said the new version will likely be available stateside in 2027.

"When it does arrive, it won't immediately replace its predecessor. Porsche plans to sell the electric variant alongside the existing gasoline and plug-in hybrid Cayenne models," according to the story.

