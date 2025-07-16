Chinese EV prototype smashes records while beating out vehicles from Mercedes and Porsche: 'Mind-blowing'

"Mercedes spent billions and many years to develop the AMG One, only to get humbled by a phone company."

A Chinese EV prototype has redefined high-performance electric vehicles at one of the most difficult and dangerous tracks in the world.

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra prototype smashed its previous lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, clocking in at 6:22.091, beating its own record by over 24 seconds. This makes it the fastest prototype and EV and the third-fastest vehicle to complete a lap on the 12.9-mile track, often used as a benchmark for automotive engineering.

It outran several supercars, like the Mercedes-AMG One and Porsche 911 GT2, which have price tags triple its estimated cost, all running on just battery power.

"Mercedes spent billions and many years to develop the AMG One only to get humbled by a phone company," one Reddit commenter said.

With the SU7, Xiaomi aims to address consumer skepticism regarding EV performance and accessibility. The production version of the car clocked in at 7:04.957 on the same track, beating the Porsche Taycan by three seconds, signaling record-setting performance without sacrificing usability or comfort.

Development of the SU7 began just a few years ago, and already, Xiaomi, known for producing consumer electronics, is setting industry benchmarks. The prototype's 1,526-horsepower engine pushes it from zero to 60 in under two seconds, leveraging advanced software and battery technology to optimize power delivery and efficiency.

Such a breakthrough pressures legacy carmakers to accelerate EV strategies and provide consumers with more options. EVs offer countless benefits, not just in lap times, but also for your wallet and the environment.

Contrary to arguments against EVs due to harmful mining practices for minerals like lithium, the extraction of dirty energy needed for ICE vehicles is much worse for the environment.

One MIT study found that cars with internal combustion engines create an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes, while EVs that operate on an average U.S. power grid produce only 200 grams. Low-carbon energy reduces mineral requirements.

Currently, the Xiaomi SU7 is only available in China, but global markets could see future models as soon as 2026. In the meantime, Xiaomi is releasing a Nürburgring Limited Edition SU7, priced around $114,000, with only 10 units released in 2025 and 100 total.

For everyday drivers interested in going electric, there are even more opportunities to save. Charging an EV with home solar panels can significantly reduce fueling costs compared to public stations or grid electricity. EnergySage makes it easy to compare local solar installers and save up to $10,000 on installation, a smart pairing for any new EV purchase.

Car enthusiasts were impressed.

"Ok Xiaomi, you've made your point," one commenter wrote. "No need to keep embarrassing the Western automakers who have been doing this for 100 years."

"For a company that only started 3.5 years ago, they are mind-blowing in their innovation speed," they added. They then referenced comments from Ford CEO Jim Farley, who reportedly said of an SU7 he's been test-driving for market competition reasons that he "doesn't want to give it up," and said he was right to be impressed. "No wonder he freaked out after driving an SU7 for three months."

