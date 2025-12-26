Porsche unveils new model with tech from championship-winning race car: 'A lot of cool stuff'

Porsche is coming off the back of a championship-winning 2024-25 Formula E season, and now the manufacturer is pouring all of its learnings into the new Cayenne Electric SUV.

The SUV borrows features from the championship-winning Porsche 99X Electric and the most technically advanced electric vehicles in the world. These features include oil-cooled electric motors, high regenerative braking, and rapid 400-kilowatt DC charging, with a battery design that boosts efficiency, performance, and durability, according to Porsche's website.

Unlike traditional cooling systems, the Cayenne Electric's oil-cooled design circulates fluid directly through copper windings to keep the motor cool under heavy loads and maintain output and efficiency.

The new SUV also borrows braking technology from Formula E, reclaiming up to 600 kilowatts of energy under 97% electric braking, then sending the energy back to the battery, reducing wear on brake components and improving efficiency.

Porsche's new EV battery uses silicon-enhanced anodes and advanced cell packaging to improve durability, performance, and weight. The SUV will also support wireless charging and enhanced cold-weather fast charging, addressing two common complaints from EV drivers. The new fast-charging technology can charge from 10% to 80% in under 16 minutes and add 186 miles of range in under 10 minutes.

Technology in the cars we drive often stems from top racing series such as Formula 1 and Formula E, where engineers, mechanics, and strategists push vehicles to the limits of technology. This results in new advancements on the road, such as power steering, paddle shifting, traction control, and hybrid engines.

For consumers, the upside of EVs goes beyond performance. EVs typically cost far less to fuel than gas-powered cars — and save even more when charged with at-home solar — and require simpler maintenance. There are no oil changes, no spark plugs going out, and no exhaust systems. All of this means quieter, cleaner driving and no planet-warming tailpipe pollution for you and your community.

Formula E was launched with the goal of advancing EV and battery technology. It has enabled Porsche to combine its insights with its road cars, culminating in the advanced Cayenne Electric SUV, starting at $111,350.

Online, EV enthusiasts are excited about the championship-winning technology hitting the road.

"This is actually a lot of cool stuff in the car and they're helping advance EVs in a major way," one Reddit user said. "That charging speed is incredible."

"Engineering-wise congrats to Porsche for a really solid new EV," another added.

