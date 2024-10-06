Researchers revolutionize ferry transportation with mind-blowing new propeller: 'An attractive solution'

Analysis showed the air propulsion system to be superior to both battery- and fossil-powered boats.

A new propeller coming out of the Middle East is designed to push passenger ferries through open water using the force of compressed air.

It's a unique form of renewable energy being developed at the University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The experts behind the breakthrough said in a lab summary published by EurekAlert that the innovation could lower pollution, emissions, and noise for the ferry sector.

It makes "the proposed boat pneumatic engine an attractive solution," study co-author Ahmad Yasin, a research assistant, said in the report.

Other ferry operators are already using electric boats, including a fleet in India. Hydrogen-powered vessels are also in the water in San Francisco. But the Sharjah team said that its offering could be the start of a transition in the sector to more improved compressed air tech, ideal in settings with a predetermined route.

"Life-cycle assessment prove that the carbon footprint of the equipment and materials used are far less than conventional electric propulsion systems," Yasin added in the lab report.

The concept is fairly simple. Compressed air is held in tanks. When needed, the air is released to power a motor. The motor then turns a propeller. The tanks can be quickly refilled with abundant air during stops as passengers board, all per the EurekAlert summary.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"While it may not be suitable for leisure cruising purposes, the operation of the pneumatic system is well-suited for ferrying passengers between predefined stops," Professor Abdul Hai Alami, the team leader, said in the summary.

Analysis showed the air propulsion system to be superior to both battery- and fossil-powered boats. Compressed air provided a 6% propulsion boost and less air pollution when compared to electric ferry motors, the research found. The tech also avoids expensive metals and substances in batteries, which can be harder to recycle, all according to the lab report.

The advantage over diesel is obvious, as pneumatic motors emit no heat-trapping fumes. The shipping sector, including large cargo ships, generates around 3% of the world's planet-warming air pollution, it is widely reported.

Cleaner ferries can help to reduce the share of negative environmental impact from boats that haul people, a crucial part of transportation in cities around the world. Diesel exhaust, for example, is linked to respiratory illnesses and other health problems, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Land-dwellers can contribute to cleaner transportation with readily available propulsion as well. Simply walking on shorter trips around town can reduce emissions. One 2-mile walk a day — when in place of a vehicle ride — can cut 600 pounds of harmful exhaust a year. The health benefits are also great, as noted by Mayo Clinic.

At Sharjah, the researchers are working toward deploying their air motor in the UAE. They seem encouraged by the study's results so far, per EurekAlert.

"Pneumatic engines for maritime propulsion would practically replace diesel and electric engines," Maitha Almheiri, a student and study coauthor, said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.