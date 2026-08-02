Pennsylvania town lists 43 demands for AI data center, says developer wants to 'demand approval by tantrum'

Developer Brian O'Neill filed a second application challenging the zoning provisions, arguing that they make the project "too difficult."

Plymouth Township in Pennsylvania is taking an unusually detailed approach to a proposed AI-linked data center, saying the project should move forward only if developer Brian O'Neill agrees to 43 conditions designed to protect nearby residents.

Rather than trying to block the facility outright, local officials are attempting to set the rules in advance, according to Tom's Hardware.

What happened?

Plymouth Township, roughly 13 miles north of Philadelphia, says the proposed facility can proceed only if it complies with an extensive list of requirements touching on lighting and noise, air emissions, water and electricity use, taxes, land use, and how the site would eventually be shut down.

That approach reflects the limits of state law.

Pennsylvania generally does not let municipalities block a lawful use of private property, but Ars Technica says townships still have authority over zoning and health-and-safety rules. Rather than issuing a flat denial, Plymouth Township drafted a nine-page framework for approval.

Council President Lynne Viscio said the standards were developed in response to residents' concerns.

"We understand that a hyperscale data center raises numerous significant concerns, issues, and questions," Viscio said in a statement.

"Accordingly, we spent considerable time researching and developing a comprehensive set of requirements to address the concerns raised by residents, our own concerns, and the issues raised by other subject matter experts."

Tom's Hardware reported that O'Neill pushed back by filing a second application challenging the zoning provisions, arguing that they make the project "too difficult."

The township responded in unusually sharp terms, refusing to back down and calling the move "a blatant attempt by the Applicant to demand approval by tantrum."

Why does it matter?

Data centers are emerging as one of the clearest flashpoints in the AI boom.

While artificial intelligence can help improve forecasting, manage electricity demand, and optimize cleaner energy systems, the infrastructure behind it also requires enormous amounts of electricity and water.

That can mean more strain on the grid, higher utility costs, increased pollution, excessive noise, and added pressure on local water supplies.

Tom's Hardware cited several examples of these impacts.

They include a Michigan facility accused of producing nonstop noise for more than two years, a reported 76% increase in electricity prices in the PJM Interconnection region due to AI demand, a Meta data center linked to contamination of a city's reclamation water supply, and a lawsuit over pollution from natural gas turbines at Elon Musk's Colossus 2 data center.

Rather than deny the proposal outright, Plymouth Township is trying to require strict local safeguards.

What's being done?

Officials said the applicant had initially indicated a willingness to comply with the provisions, which the township said were shaped by residents' concerns.

The proposal is now awaiting action from the Zoning Hearing Board.

"The Council can, should, and will do everything in its power to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the Township, our environment, and our residents. This is always our top priority," Viscio asserted.

O'Neill, meanwhile, told the Philadelphia Inquirer he has been "negotiating in good faith."

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