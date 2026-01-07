California researchers argue why everyone should have access to uncommon plug-in appliance: 'Why should [it] be any harder than that?'

"Every American should be able to."

A new pilot program in California is proving that cleaner power can be as simple as plugging into a wall outlet.

The initiative supports plug-in solar panels for renters to generate their own electricity. The San Francisco Chronicle observed solar adoption has faced "bureaucratic red tape," but solutions like this could make the process easier.

High upfront costs are also an impediment, reaching tens of thousands of dollars. This has locked out 2 million California households.

Plug-in models by the Palo Alto-based nonprofit Bright Saver seek to democratize solar.

These portable systems consist of panels that can sit in a backyard or on a balcony, per the Chronicle. They connect to a standard 120-volt wall outlet.

Amanda Royal, a Berkeley renter in the pilot, said, "Why should solar be any harder than that?"

Solar technology is already a staple in Europe. According to the Chronicle, 1 million German homes use plug-in panels to lower energy bills. Bright Saver's pilot program has already seen success in California and Utah.

Early adopters like Royal have seen positive results. After one week of using two small panels, Royal's family reduced their purchased utility energy by 22%.

The report stated that a four-panel kit by Bright Saver has enough power for an "apartment's daily needs." It could save a four-person household about $500 each year.

"Every American should be able to drive to a store, buy a system, and start generating energy within minutes," affirmed Kevin Chou, Bright Saver's executive director.

Despite the ease of use, regulatory hurdles remain.

In California, rules treat these small devices the same as rooftop arrays, per the report. The overbearing permit process and "interconnection agreements" discourage renters from using solar.

Utah has made strides in transitioning to solar energy. The state passed a law exempting these portable panels from such requirements.

The Chronicle mentioned that New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia are considering similar bills.

