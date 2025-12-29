Industry insiders break down the future of solar after the federal tax credits disappear: 'Critical to supplement an aging grid'

With solar tax credits expiring at the end of December, some homeowners are scrambling to complete installations, but others are turning to a cheaper, more flexible option: leasing.

As Palmetto reported, leasing solar panels is a cost-effective way for homeowners and landlords to reduce energy bills without the substantial upfront costs that come with ownership. And with electricity rates skyrocketing, leasing with Palmetto's LightReach program can help you lock in low rates and benefit the grid since it adds more capacity, which could help reduce electricity costs in the long run.

Palmetto explained that residential solar leasing benefits the grid by distributing energy more efficiently than large-scale projects, which often take time to deploy and are subject to regulatory and logistical challenges.

"U.S. rooftops have the power potential to support more than one terawatt of solar generation capacity, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory," Palmetto explained. This means everyone benefits from rooftop solar, especially in areas with high sunlight potential and local electricity prices.





Plus, while the federal tax credits are expiring for homeowner-owned systems, third-party ownership like leases and power purchase agreements remain viable since TPO companies can claim the commercial tax credit and pass savings to customers through lower monthly payments.

But if you're still interested in snagging a good deal on a home system before the tax credits disappear, TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with vetted partners like EnergySage, which offers $10,000 off solar purchases and installations. Going solar is by far the best way to save on energy and protect yourself from potential outages, especially if you have a backup battery.

Researching all the solar information on your own can be daunting, but the Solar Explorer can take the burden out of the shopping experience. You'll receive personalized service, substantial savings, and $0-down subscription plans with Palmetto if you decide to lease.

Plus, the company's LightReach leasing program can slash your utility rate by 20%. You can also score even bigger savings with its Home app, which offers rewards of up to $5,000 to spend on energy-efficient home improvements.

With winter now here, you may also want to replace an outdated HVAC system with a heat pump, which is much more efficient than furnaces or boilers and helps the environment by producing no pollution. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you get started and find the right system for your needs and budget.

"The future of solar and consumer-led distributed energy resources is bright, and it's never been more critical to supplement an aging grid than now," Palmetto wrote.

"Third party ownership, service, and management … are quick, deployable solutions available to the market," it added.

