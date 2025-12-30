Homeowners expose the most 'out there' myths taking over the rooftop solar conversation: 'A lot of misinformation floating around'

Solar has become mainstream enough that nearly everyone has an opinion about it, including people who are very confident and very wrong. A recent Reddit thread puts that disconnect on display, collecting some of the strangest claims homeowners say they've heard about rooftop solar panels.

The post, shared in r/solar, posed a simple question: "There's a lot of misinformation floating around. So… what's the funniest, strangest, or most out-there thing you've heard someone say about solar panels?"

More information about solar is becoming accessible every day. There are many resources out there that bust solar panel myths. They could even help you understand how solar has improved over time and the benefits it could bring to your home.

Despite that, the original poster's questions received some truly eyebrow-raising claims.





One commenter said they'd been asked, "If the solar panels use up the sunlight then how will the plants grow?"

"These are people with cell phones and they are worried that their panels are going to produce EMF [electromagnetic field exposure] that will have negative health effects," one person wrote, which another commenter called "Unbelievable!"

And in one of the more far-fetched claims, a Redditor said that someone had told them "all the panels are slowing the rotation of the earth."

While these ideas might seem silly, they highlight a real problem: misinformation can make homeowners hesitant to explore solar. That's where TCD's Solar Explorer comes in. It's designed to help you understand your options, compare bids, and save money when going solar.

Going solar remains one of the most effective ways to lower utility rates over time. Solar can provide protection from energy price increases and give you a home that is better equipped for outages when paired with battery storage.

That includes subscription-style programs like Palmetto's LightReach leasing plan, which can lower your utility rate by up to 20% with no upfront cost. For homeowners who want to explore ownership, EnergySage is another reliable source. It helps you compare vetted installers, helps understand available incentives, and see how pricing stacks up across providers.

Solar savings don't stop at your roof either. Pairing panels with efficient electric appliances, like modern heat pumps or HVAC systems, can push utility costs down even further.

