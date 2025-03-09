Scientists discover breakthrough material that could lower energy costs: 'These findings are providing valuable insights'

"Currently, around 60% of the cost of a single fuel cell is the platinum for the catalyst."

Breakthrough research from Cornell University could help make clean energy more affordable and widespread by replacing an important — but expensive — fuel cell component, reported Tech Xplore.

While fuel cells have long been hailed as a top source of clean energy, they can be costly. Fuel cells use platinum as a catalyst to convert hydrogen and oxygen into electricity. Platinum is efficient and long-lasting, but it's also the driving factor behind the cost of a fuel cell.

"Currently, around 60% of the cost of a single fuel cell is the platinum for the catalyst," said Anthony Kucernak, a professor from the department of chemistry at Imperial College London who has researched cheaper alternatives.

Solving the cost issue could make fuel cells more widespread. Cornell researchers Andrej Singer and Héctor Abruña explored an alternative cobalt-manganese oxide catalyst in a study published in Nature Catalysis.

They found that the catalyst held its structure well when exposed to quick voltage shifts, much better than less durable materials, reported Tech Xplore. Although the material didn't hold up as well through long-term exposure, the research helped identify important limitations. By pinpointing when and how it degrades, researchers can work toward improving the material and its stability.

Fuel cells are a promising clean energy technology. They generate electricity with hydrogen and oxygen and produce only water. Dirty energy processes, such as combustion, release harmful pollutants into the air.

Cleaner energy benefits humans too. Air pollution can increase the risk of asthma, heart disease, lung cancer, and other health problems. More hydrogen fuel cells can cut down on smog and make the air safer to breathe.

Several companies, including Double Black Diamond and EnergySage, have committed to making clean energy more accessible by expanding access to solar panels and solar energy. By making fuel cells and other clean sources of energy more affordable, more people could adopt these technologies, which could help reduce air pollution on a larger scale.

While this research is a work in progress, breakthroughs like this could help balance costs for clean hydrogen energy and accelerate the shift away from dirty energy.

"These findings are providing valuable insights that we feel will enable the broad deployment of these technologies," said Abruña. According to Tech Xplore, the research team will continue to study similar bimetallic oxide catalysts to find viable platinum alternatives.

