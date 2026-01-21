  • Tech Tech

Researchers discover overlooked factor that can cause painful skin condition: 'Could explain this increase'

There are steps individuals can take to protect themselves.

by Tina Deines
Researchers have discovered a connection between endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in plastics and a painful skin condition called hidradenitis suppurativa.

Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers have discovered a link between chemicals found in plastics and a chronic and painful skin condition.

What's happening?

In particular, the study found a connection between endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in plastics and ultra-processed foods, which may be connected to the development of hidradenitis suppurativa, a condition that causes boil-like lumps in areas of the body where skin rubs together, such as under the arms and groin.

Senior author Luis Garza told Medscape that this condition is becoming more common. 

"We wondered if chemicals in plastics, like the plastics used in food packaging, could explain this increase," he said. "These chemicals are in ultraprocessed food, whose use has similarly increased."

Why is research important?

This study builds on the body of research that explores the health impacts of plastics and ultra-processed foods. 

For instance, scientists are currently studying how microplastics — small shards of plastic that break off from larger pieces, contaminating our food, water, air, and soil — contribute to different health issues. 

One study linked exposure to two types of microplastics commonly associated with plastic packaging to heart damage

Ultra-processed foods are also associated with cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, obesity, and Type 2 diabetes, among other concerns, according to the American Medical Association.

Meanwhile, dermatologists warn that the warming of our planet is contributing to a rise in other skin conditions such as ​​acne, psoriasis, and skin cancer.

What's being done about the dangers of plastics and ultra-processed foods?

To avoid exposure, Garza recommends that people take precautions, such as rinsing foods before eating them.

"You can wash whole foods before you cook them, like a piece of chicken and some broccoli, but you cannot wash a frozen pizza or a bag of chips before you eat them," he told Medscape. "So simply try to eat more food that you have washed, instead of food you cannot wash."

To that end, a plant-based diet rich in whole foods has other benefits, including cardiovascular disease reduction and diabetes control.

