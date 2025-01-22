Doctors link surprising physical conditions to warmer, more extreme weather: 'There's no denying it'

The dangers are so serious that the American Academy of Dermatology formed the Expert Resource Group for Climate Change and Environmental Affairs.

Acne, psoriasis, and skin cancer are among the list of dermatological conditions being made worse by the overheating planet, according to dermatologists.

What's happening?

Women's Health reported on the impacts that the rising global temperature can have on our skin, including inflammatory conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. The publication added that extreme weather events can affect the skin in other ways, increasing aging, pigmentation, and skin cancer rates.

The dangers are so serious that the American Academy of Dermatology formed the Expert Resource Group for Climate Change and Environmental Affairs in 2018 to spread awareness about how the warming planet is affecting skin health.

"There's no denying it," Women's Health asserted. "The threat to your skin is real."

Why is skin health important?

Dermatological conditions may seem unimportant when compared to other climate-driven health impacts such as cholera, a potentially deadly diarrheal disease. However, the skin is a vitally important organ. As the American Skin Association explains, skin is the protective covering of the body and prevents germs from entering and damaging internal organs. Plus, it helps to regulate body temperature through our sweat glands.

Eczema is one inflammatory skin condition that can worsen with rising temperatures. Not only is eczema uncomfortable, as it causes your skin to become dry, itchy and bumpy, but it also weakens the skin's barrier function, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Meanwhile, skin cancer is a dangerous and potentially deadly condition that's been associated with the shifting climate. Skin cancer rates are already on the rise, and the number of new invasive melanoma cases — a potentially fatal form of the disease — diagnosed annually has increased by 32% over the last decade, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.

What's being done about the overheating planet?

To save our skin from the overheating planet, we need to decrease the amount of planet-heating pollution we produce. While there's a long way to go, some cities and countries are making headway.

For instance, Wales is banning most new roadway projects to cut down on carbon pollution, while Tokyo is requiring most new buildings to have solar panels.

You can help by voting for political candidates who will take climate action and going green with your investments. Another great way to make a difference is by changing the way you get around: bike and walk when possible, use public transportation when it's available, and consider purchasing an electric vehicle.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




