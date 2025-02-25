Scientists make stunning discovery after examining plants under grow lights: 'We were quite surprised'

"It can drive disassembly, but also it could ensure a quality control mechanism for the repair."

Under controlled grow lights, plants are proving to be tougher than previously expected.

Instead of falling apart under harsh light, the proteins that drive photosynthesis can actually repair themselves. According to EurekAlert, researchers noticed that even when these proteins take a hit, they still manage to bounce back. "We were quite surprised," one researcher said. This finding emphasizes the natural self-repair mechanism that could eventually lead to tougher, more efficient crops.

Photosystem II is the heart of the discovery as it is the protein complex that drives water splitting and oxygen production. The plant proteins are in the same family as those found in cyanobacteria, which also have a self-repair mechanism.

When plants are exposed to superbright grow lights, the part that drives photosynthesis can get damaged. But instead of just letting the damage build, the team found that plants have a couple of ways to deal with it. They adjust their proteins and break down the damaged bits so they can be recycled.

One of the researchers said: "It can drive disassembly, but also it could ensure a quality control mechanism for the repair."

This dual repair process, which involves tagging damaged proteins with phosphate groups to trigger disassembly and then using oxygen in a carefully managed way to help the plant fix itself, appears to be both energy-efficient and precise.

The researchers believe that if we can tap into this natural repair ability, we could develop crops that fix themselves faster. If plants didn't have to spend all their energy fixing themselves, they could use that saved energy to grow bigger and produce more food. That extra boost would be a real help when conditions get tough — like during drought, extreme heat, or sudden shifts in light.

If plants become naturally more resilient, farmers might not need to rely so much on chemicals or heavy irrigation, which means cleaner and greener food systems. Some groups, like one at the University of California, Davis, and other sustainability-focused organizations, are already trying out eco-friendly pest control and conservation methods that work in tune with how plants naturally grow.

This discovery is still fresh out of the lab, but when crops can fix themselves faster, they're not always busy patching up damage and can focus on growing instead. If we can tap into that natural ability with crop engineering, we could see tougher, more adaptable plants in the next 10 years.

