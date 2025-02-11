Scientists make astonishing discovery about plants at the molecular level — here's how it could help solve major problems in the medical field

"This study is a testament to the unexpected connections between plant biology and microbiology."

Scientists at the University of California-Riverside recently discovered a chemical that plants produce that could help prevent infections in medical patients.

Science Daily reported on the findings, explaining that biofilm is a slimy bacterial layer that clings to surfaces. In a medical setting, this film can make it harder to treat infections when they form on devices like catheters and implants. It can also damage medical equipment.

Plants produce a metabolite — a molecule that is produced during the life-sustaining chemical reactions inside plants — called MEcPP when they are stressed. This molecule then triggers protective responses within the plant. In this study, the researchers found that it also disrupts biofilm development by interfering with bacteria's ability to attach to surfaces.

According to Science Daily, the breakthrough could pave the way for advances in healthcare as well as protecting industrial equipment. Biofilms often grow on devices like catheters, stents, and implants, making infections harder to treat because the microbes found in them are resistant to antibiotics. They can also clog pipes, contaminate food processing equipment, and cause corrosion in industrial settings.

This is not the first time we've looked to plants to help save the day. For instance, the Center for Biological Diversity says that worldwide, between 50,000 and 80,000 flowering plants are used medicinally. Meanwhile, a number of these medicinal plants are at risk, it explains in a 2008 report. Some of the threats include habitat destruction and overharvesting.

Plus, plants can be vitally important in other ways. For example, one London-based startup is toying with making plastics out of plants instead of dirty, planet-heating fuels. More biodegradable options like this could help us in the fight against plastic pollution while also helping us to slow down the warming of our planet.

As for the new research from UC Riverside, "This study is a testament to the unexpected connections between plant biology and microbiology," lead author Jingzhe Guo said, per Science Daily. "It's thrilling to think a molecule that plants use to signal stress might one day help humans combat bacterial threats."

"By preventing the early stages of biofilm development, this molecule offers real potential to improve outcomes in any industries reliant on clean surfaces," added corresponding author Katayoon Dehesh.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.