Scientists develop cutting-edge tech to spy on plant behavior — here's how it could impact future food production

Scientists are working toward a better way to monitor plant health from above the ground without disturbing their environment. The breakthrough improves the measurement of solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence, or SIF. SIF is a signal that can say a lot about a plant's overall health and stress levels.

Plants don't need to speak to tell the world how they feel. One of the ways they do this is by releasing SIF to explain how much they're photosynthesizing. Photosynthesis is the process plants use to turn sunlight into energy, allowing them to eat and produce oxygen.

Researchers from the Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences published the study, which evaluated SIF algorithms for accuracy. These algorithms help collect the SIF data used to measure plant health from towers.

They found that the methods currently used to measure SIF have limitations. Many rely on remote sensing from towers and satellites. But clouds, dust, and air molecules can scatter sunlight, the most essential component of photosynthesis, and interfere with signals to this equipment. It's like trying to hear someone in a noisy room — the extra sounds make it difficult to catch the whole message.

The study revealed that midday data collection was more inaccurate than morning or afternoon data, especially on sunny days. This highlights that more work is necessary to improve this technology.

"By optimizing these algorithms, we can monitor diurnal variations in vegetation photosynthesis with greater accuracy, crucial for understanding the dynamics of vegetation ecosystems," explained the study's lead researcher, as reported by Phys.org.

When better algorithms are in place, scientists can track plant health more accurately. And, they can continue to use above-ground technology to avoid disturbing the environment to do it.

This could be good news for agriculture, allowing farmers to detect crop stress early and prevent food waste. When crops are healthier, farmers need fewer pesticides and fertilizers, which often wash into nearby rivers and streams and contaminate water supplies. Plus, healthier plants absorb more carbon dioxide to improve overall air quality and make the air you breathe cleaner.

While more research is necessary to improve SIF data collection, this study could be the springboard to future developments of greener farming practices.

