Scientists achieve game-changing breakthrough that could unlock low-cost energy: 'Innovative'

Scientists have developed a promising new material that could give us another way to generate cleaner energy.

According to research published in the journal Waste and Biomass Valorization, the breakthrough centers on 3D cellulose aerogels, a lightweight, plant-based material that can convert sunlight into steam.

The innovation, detailed in a study by researchers Pham Tien Thanh and Tran Thi Viet Ha, opens the door to cheaper, cleaner, and more accessible solar-powered systems.

Solar steam generation (turning sunlight into steam) is a useful tool for reducing our dependence on dirty fuels. However, these systems are traditionally expensive and energy-intensive to build, making them out of reach for many households and communities.

But cellulose aerogels could change that. They're made from plant fibers, they're biodegradable, and they perform exceptionally well at trapping heat and absorbing light.

The study noted that their porous 3D structure makes them more efficient and allows them to generate large amounts of steam using minimal sunlight.





If scaled, it could lead to cheaper water heating for homes and lower operating costs for businesses. It could also help clean up industrial processes, ultimately curbing pollution and improving human health.

Another plus is that the production process is also sustainable. Cellulose aerogels start with an abundant resource: plant-based cellulose. The team engineered them using low-energy, non-toxic methods, meaning mass production is not only possible, but it has minimal environmental downsides. Plus, the same aerogels can be used for water purification, pollutant absorption, and other environmental applications.

"This multifunctionality, combined with low-cost and eco-friendly fabrication, positions [black cellulose aerogels] as innovative, scalable solutions for diverse environmental challenges," the researchers wrote.

Even though they're not on the consumer market yet, scientists are working on unlocking their full potential.

With breakthroughs like cellulose aerogels on the way and existing tools making clean energy more accessible, a cleaner future is closer than ever.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







