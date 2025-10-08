New study reveals simple factor that can lower diabetes risk: 'It offers a win-win'



A recent study at the University of Cambridge has found that a diet centered on plant-based foods may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, while also reducing an individual's carbon footprint by lowering heat-trapping emissions.

This study was written by Solomon Sowah and their colleagues from the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the university. It was published in the PLOS Medicine journal, as reported by Public Library of Science in Medical Xpress.

The research highlighted the Planetary Health Diet (PHD), which recommends a predominantly plant-based diet and limits both animal-derived products and sugar-rich drinks, as this approach improves human health and is environmentally friendly.

Data was analyzed from 23,000 participants over 20 years. It was found that those who stayed close to the PHD had a lower chance of type 2 diabetes and produced less planet-warming emissions.

Researchers pointed out that while there is no causal link between the PHD and type 2 diabetes, there is likely a sound strategy around promoting healthier diets to reduce global heat-trapping pollution.

Other studies on the plant-based diet have shown similar benefits. One study by the Department of Health in the U.K. concluded that increased plant diversity improved good cholesterol and lowered blood sugar. A review published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science concluded that plant-based diets improve mental health by diversifying the gut microbes.

Suppose someone can eliminate all animal products. In that case, they will be following a vegan diet, which is considered the most eco-friendly diet option available, as it produces 75% fewer heat-trapping gases than diets that include animal products, as reported by The New York Times.

Senior author of the study, Professor Nita Forouhi, provided a comment, per Medical Xpress.

"These findings provide support for the potential of the planetary health diet to make a meaningful contribution to help prevent type 2 diabetes. What's more is that eating in line with the planetary health diet is also linked with a lower environmental impact," Prof. Forouhi said. "So, it offers a win-win to potentially help improve both human and planetary health. Action will be needed from all players, including individuals and policy makers, to enable food consumption aligned with this dietary approach."

