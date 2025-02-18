  • Tech Tech

Scientists develop pine cone-inspired technology with revolutionary capabilities — here's how it could transform future buildings

by Juliana Marino
The scientists were inspired by the movement mechanisms of pine cones.

Photo Credit: ICD/IntCDC, University of Stuttgart

Researchers have developed an innovative self-adjusting shading system inspired by a surprising natural feature: pine cones. 

According to a post by the University of Stuttgart on Tech Xplore, scientists at the university and the University of Freiburg have created an energy-autonomous system that passively adapts to the weather. Inspired by the movement mechanisms of pine cones, the researchers developed the Solar Gate, a weather-responsive architectural facade.

Thanks to the biomaterial used to build the structure and the advanced computational design, the Solar Gate opens and closes in response to humidity and temperature changes. The best part? It does so without consuming any metabolic energy. 

As a result, the Solar Gate is the "first weather-responsive, adaptive shading system that operates without electrical energy," the post on Tech Xplore wrote

To construct the shading system, the scientists used cellulose, a natural, renewable material that contracts and constricts according to humidity changes. This opening and closing mechanism is found in pine cones, which utilize this capability for seed dispersal. 

After over a year of testing, the Solar Gate was installed on the livMatS Biomimetic Shell, a research building at the University of Freiburg. During the summer, the Solar Gate closes its elements to minimize solar heat, and during the winter, it opens to maximize natural heating.

"The Solar Gate thus represents an energy-autonomous and resource-efficient alternative to conventional shading systems," the post on Tech Xplore wrote. "As buildings account for a significant proportion of global carbon emissions due to the typically high energy needed to maintain indoor comfort, reducing the energy required for heating, cooling and ventilation is of high importance."

By transitioning toward energy-efficient systems such as the Solar Gate, buildings can reduce their environmental footprints and utility bills. Less pollution means fewer harmful gases exacerbating the climate crisis. 

Moving forward, the Solar Gate offers a potential blueprint for companies looking to implement cost-effective heating and cooling systems that utilize renewable materials. 

