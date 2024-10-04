Researchers develop revolutionary new system to autonomously monitor electric grid conditions: 'This is completely novel'

"No one has put this together as a holistic system before."

Researchers have made an exciting breakthrough in systems monitoring electric grids.

A team at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has created an automated drone inspection system for tracking and responding to electric grid behavior.

When there are unusual grid notifications, a drone automatically responds, using GPS coordinates to reach the grid and evaluate the problem.

"This is completely novel to the utility world," lead researcher Peter Fuhr said, as shared by Tech Xplore. "No one has put this together as a holistic system before. We're taking these components and operating them in a very different way, tailoring the math, hardware and software to the needs of utilities."

The new drone approach is especially beneficial for remote areas, where it's difficult for utility workers to reach quickly.

Currently, when a sensor picks up on unusual electrical grid behavior, a utility worker is sent out to check on the grid. However, it can take a while for that person to travel out to the grid, leaving communities without power for an extended period.

Thanks to ORNL researchers, electrical companies can now respond to grid problems much faster with their new drone technology. In a demonstration with utility partner EPB of Chattanooga, one of ORNL's drones flew into the air and followed GPS coordinates to assess a power grid.

After filming the grid with a tiny camera, the drone notified other drones carrying specialized equipment. Together, the drones livestreamed their findings to EPB's command center and ORNL's Grid Operations and Analytics Laboratory.

Once the drones collect the necessary information, utility companies can then decide whether they need to dispatch a bucket truck to prevent a power outage.

EPB expressed their interest in utilizing ORNL's drone technology, as it can help prevent major power outages in remote communities.

The technology can also help utility companies cut costs while reducing their environmental footprint. Instead of sending a gas-powered truck with a worker to examine the grid, companies can just send a drone, which is not only more efficient but also more eco-friendly.

"The biggest opportunity is identifying imminent equipment failure," EPB Assistant Vice President of Smart Grid Operations Jim Glass told TechExplore.

"Just as with your health, if you catch problems early, you can correct them with less expense and difficulty. Proactively addressing problems before customers experience outages provides tremendous benefit."

