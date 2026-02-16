Plug-and-play off-grid tech is helping renters protect themselves from worsening power outages: 'It eliminates installation costs'

"All you have to do is plug your battery into the wall — and you're ready to go."

Battery backups are becoming increasingly smart safeguards for tenants, much like renters' insurance. Instead of replacing lost property, however, Pila's easy-to-use Mesh Home Battery preserves it.

The pack can save energy, money, and belongings more cheaply than other options on the market without complicated installation.

It's a plug-in, or plug-and-play, briefcase-sized unit that hooks into a standard wall outlet. From there, it maintains a steady charge from the grid or solar panels to provide days of automatic power backup so there's no spoiled milk during an outage.

"Plug-in batteries offer you flexibility at a lower price point while still providing you resilience. All you have to do is plug your battery into the wall — and you're ready to go," EnergySage expert Adam Vaccaro wrote.

Blackouts are becoming more frequent, with 83% of outages from 2000 to 2021 caused by severe weather, according to Climate Central. Extreme storms are more likely because of warmer temperatures, largely triggered by the continued burning of oil, coal, and gas for energy, NASA added.

What's more, the Energy Information Administration reported in 2024 that the average length of U.S. outages is two hours, excluding major events. Depending on the weather, serious damage can happen inside a home during that time, especially for homes using a sump pump.

Pila's Mesh can ensure that pumps continue to remove water from around foundations for 12 hours and that the fridge stays cold for 32 hours. The battery can also keep the lights, television, and internet up and running. Fish tanks and baby monitors can be powered for days with Mesh, as these are some examples of everyday tasks that stop during an outage.

Appliances can be plugged directly into the pack, and multiple units can work in tandem to provide greater protection. However, one battery is enough to power a home's core needs, according to the company. It's all monitored with a phone-based app.

Pila costs $1,299 with four color options. It can be mounted on a wall or placed atop a fridge, countertop, or shelf. By comparison, CNET reported that Tesla's Powerwall products — larger batteries that are intended to energize entire homes and require expert installation — cost between $8,400 and $14,400, depending on the model.

Mesh can be made ready in minutes by plugging it in just like any other appliance, providing significant front-end savings. The easy-to-use storage option joins plug-in solar as an emerging tech making energy security attainable for mostly anyone.

"It's a significantly more affordable solution than a traditional hard-wired battery system, because it eliminates installation costs," Vaccaro wrote.

Reservations for Mesh can be made online for $99, with shipments expected in April.

