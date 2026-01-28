Surprisingly cheap plug-and-play solar panels may soon take over US markets: 'No need to rewire anything'

A Redditor attracted attention online by sharing a video about new plug-and-play solar panels that are making home solar more accessible for both homeowners and renters.

The video, which depicted a "PBS NewsHour" segment, showcased how plug-and-play solar panels work and how they have made solar power affordable for many people who previously thought that home solar was unattainable. (Click here to see the video if an embed does not appear.)

"For years, solar power at home was mostly limited to people who own their rooftops and could afford the steep upfront costs, but that's changing," the PBS newscaster explains in the video. "A new generation of small, affordable systems, often called plug-in solar, are making clean energy more accessible."

Redditors flooded the comments with their takes on plug-in solar systems.

"Small plug-in solar panels are perfect for renters or anyone on a budget!" said one commenter. "No need to rewire anything. They're low-barrier and flexible!"

"I would absolutely add one of these systems to the roof of my shed or make a very cheap mount somewhere in my garden," chimed in another.

Home solar panels have long been one of the best ways to save money on utility bills. Now, with the widespread availability of plug-in solar panels, those cost-saving benefits are available to many more people.

As the PBS NewsHour report explained, plug-in solar panels are so affordable that even a retired teacher in Berkeley, California, could afford them on her fixed income. Though she had considered getting rooftop solar panels installed on her home, the retired teacher, Agnes Chan, found them to be out of her price range.

"I've looked for a long time and even consulted my roofer, but there's no way I can afford that," Chan explains in the video.

She is far from alone in facing challenges when it comes to affording home solar.

Additionally, many people have found ways to maximize available solar incentives to make home solar more affordable.

To take the benefits of home solar even further, many people have paired their solar panels with a home battery system. Home battery systems allow your home to maintain power during outages while also increasing your savings on utility bills. To learn more, you can check out EnergySage's page on home battery systems.

