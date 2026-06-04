What helps pigeons find their way home isn't their eyes or beak — it's their liver, study says

"It would fundamentally change how we understand navigation."

A new study is offering a startling answer to one of nature's oldest mysteries.

Homing pigeons may not depend primarily on their eyes, brains, or beaks to navigate vast distances.

Instead, the secret behind their remarkable ability to return home may lie in a place few people would expect — the liver.

What's happening?

The study challenges decades of assumptions about how birds navigate the world. For years, scientists have suspected that pigeons might sense Earth's magnetic field through light-sensitive molecules in their eyes or magnetic particles in their beaks, but definitive evidence has been tough to pin down.

Now, new research published in Science points to a very different mechanism. According to The Independent, researchers found that iron-rich immune cells known as macrophages in the liver and spleen may help pigeons sense Earth's magnetic field. These cells accumulate iron as they break down red blood cells, giving them magnetic properties.

To investigate, the team compared several organs long considered likely candidates for navigation, including the eyes, beak, and brain. The liver stood out, showing the highest concentration of iron and the strongest magnetic response.

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When scientists removed liver macrophages from trained homing pigeons, the birds had trouble finding their way home on cloudy days, The Independent explained.

Why does it matter?

The findings could help shed light on how animals detect Earth's magnetic field and translate that information into movement. If the results are confirmed, researchers may need to rethink not only how pigeons navigate, but also how many other bird species travel long distances.

Pigeons without the macrophages were still able to return home on sunny days, suggesting they rely on a combination of magnetic information and solar cues.

Beyond bird behavior, the research could shape future work in animal biology, magnetism, and even navigation technology. Understanding how living organisms detect subtle environmental signals could eventually help scientists build better sensors while also supporting conservation efforts for species that rely on migration and orientation to survive.

What are people saying?

The researchers themselves said they were surprised by the results. Martin Wikelski of the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior said in a news release that what looks like a bird's "gut feeling" may actually have a physical explanation.

He added that if immune cells play a role in how birds sense direction, it could "fundamentally change how we understand navigation."

In the same release, study author Clivia Lisowski described the findings as "the first concrete evidence" of how Earth's magnetic field may be detected inside the body and then relayed to the brain to guide movement.

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