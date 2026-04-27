These city birds once saved lives — now they're struggling to survive

"When a bird is in need, they can't help themselves."

Most people either love or hate pigeons, but the polarizing bird has historically saved thousands of lives. The Wild Bird Fund is returning the favor in New York City.

Michael Cavaliere, a staff member with the wildlife rehabilitation and education center, told Reuters that these neighborhood fixtures face "a lot of challenges" in an urban environment. This includes lack of food, light pollution, and exposure to plastic.

"Pigeons are defenseless creatures; they're trying to survive in the city," he said.

However, there is one particularly ominous threat. When a string or a tendril of hair wraps around a pigeon's toes, it can cut off circulation and cause toe loss or even lead to death.

Some pigeon rescues are simple, with a pair of scissors able to loosen the bindings before serious injury occurs. More complicated cases require anesthesia. Cavaliere showed Reuters one pigeon that had already lost two toes to a tangle of human hair and needed further intervention.

"So this isn't a bird I'm going to want to treat here because we may need to amputate this toe," he said. "There's some serious swelling here … it's just a very deep constriction wound there."

Wild Bird Fund estimates that it rehabilitates at least 9,500 animals every year, including birds that stop over in the Big Apple during spring and fall migrations.

Cavaliere added: "When a bird is in need, they can't help themselves. So I think it's important for people to help where they can."

Instagram users weighed in on the state of pigeon welfare in NYC and expressed gratitude for people like Cavaliere who refuse to abandon the birds to a dark fate.

"We each relied on the other. Then we just dropped them like a bad habit and left them to fend for themselves," one person reflected.

"Zero patience for anyone who calls them 'rats with wings,'" another said. "So grateful for thoughtful, beautiful people like this man."

"This man is a HERO," a third added.

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