Phoenix Police reveal major fleet upgrade to achieve 'near-instantaneous response times': 'This type of technology is a game-changer for us'

In Arizona, the Phoenix Police Department introduced 10 new electric bicycles for officers to patrol the city's densest neighborhood.

The e-bikes replaced traditional bicycles and will help officers achieve "near-instantaneous response times," 12 News reported.

The department is deploying the e-bikes in downtown, where thousands of people often attend concerts, conventions, and sporting events. Police cars and SUVs frequently struggle to navigate this crowded area, while traditional bikes don't always provide the quick travel needed.

The police e-bikes can reach 28 mph and are equipped with red and blue emergency lights. At this speed, officers can ride across the entire core downtown area in about two minutes.

Downtown Operations Unit officers took training classes to prepare for patrolling on the e-bikes.

"This type of technology is a game changer for us," Phoenix Police Assistant Chief Brian Lee told 12 News. "The ability for us to be able to manage and get from one location to another very quickly to help support traffic direction and control is a critical component of what the officers do downtown."

There is a movement among police departments nationwide to integrate e-bikes into their fleets. To improve efficiency, reduce pollution, and save on gas and maintenance costs, departments are also using electric vehicles, such as Tesla Model Ys and Cybertrucks.

Meanwhile, city residents are finding that e-bikes are a cost-effective, reliable, and fun way to get around town while running errands or commuting to work and school.

"These new e-bikes increase visibility," Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O'Brien said. "They increase mobility. And most importantly, they increase connections between officers and residents, officers and business owners, and officers and visitors."

"What a fantastic tool for getting around the city fast!" a Facebook user commented on a 12 News post about the e-bikes.

