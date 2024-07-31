Deaths nearly double in major US city compared to last year — here's what's driving the increase

In Phoenix, Arizona — the hottest major city in the United States — heat-related deaths have nearly doubled compared to this time last year. The county of Maricopa, where Phoenix is located, has just experienced its hottest June to date and has reported 175 possible heat-related deaths.

What's happening?

The number of heat-related deaths has been on the rise every year in Phoenix, but this year's increase is particularly significant. As of June 29, the Maricopa County medical examiner reported an 84% increase in possible heat-related deaths compared to last year, and the deaths are concentrated in Phoenix, as detailed by the Guardian.

Based on average temperatures, this June was the hottest ever recorded in Phoenix, due in part to a large tropical system that covered the area during the latter part of the month preventing temperatures from cooling overnight.

On June 27, the nighttime low was 95 degrees Fahrenheit. This broke the record previously set in 1990 for the lowest June nighttime low, which then was 93 degrees Fahrenheit, per the Guardian.

Public health experts say the higher nighttime lows are especially concerning because heat is cumulative and the human body isn't able to begin recovery until temperatures drop below 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Why is a rise in heat-related deaths important?

Heat-related deaths are rising across the globe. With our planet's temperatures steadily increasing, this is a problem that's only going to get worse if we don't make bold changes.

Unsheltered people are particularly vulnerable to this problem, but it is an issue that affects us all.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that in 2020 "electricity consumption for air conditioning accounted for about 19% (254 billion kilowatt-hours [kWh]) of electricity consumption in U.S. homes." The higher the temperatures rise, the more demand there will be on our electric systems, resulting in potential blackouts and further consumption of resources to keep people safe.

Rising temperatures around the world pose major health risks and even make everyday activities such as hiking more dangerous.

What's being done about rising temperatures?

Tracking global temperatures and other environmental studies is helpful for experts to develop strategies to cool down our planet. Phoenix and other cities that have become heat islands are implementing programs to use trees and plants to cool the areas.

Experts are developing large-scale impact options and floating ideas as wild as dimming the sun (almost like applying sunscreen in the atmosphere), while neighborhood communities are volunteering on small-scale projects to help our planet.

We can each do our part by making simple changes at home such as installing solar panels, using heat pumps, and recycling. If we work together, we can make our future cleaner and safer.

