Father, daughter identified as 2 of 3 hikers who died in Utah parks amid blistering temperatures: 'Extreme heat is deadly'

The risks of extreme heat have been put into sharp focus with the deaths of three hikers in Utah parks over the course of two days.

What's happening?

On July 12, a father-daughter pair trying to tackle the notoriously difficult Syncline Loop trail in Canyonlands National Park texted 911 to alert medical services they were lost on the 8.1-mile route and out of water.

According to the Associated Press and shared by the Guardian, air temperatures had reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit. By the time a medical team arrived that evening, the 23-year-old and her 52-year-old father had sadly died.

Only a day later, first responders received a call about two hikers who were "suffering a heat-related incident" at Snow Canyon State Park.

After medical professionals found the pair, who were both suffering from heat exhaustion, a different hiker then sounded the alarm about another individual nearby who appeared to be unconscious. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old was already dead when the medical team arrived.

While the cause of death for all parties has not been confirmed, it's suspected that they were all heat-related.

Why are heat-related deaths so concerning?

Hiking is a popular recreational activity, and national and state parks are perfect locations for reconnecting with nature. However, increasing temperatures are making this hobby perilous — even potentially deadly.

According to the American Red Cross, people should drink plenty of water, avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks, stay in air-conditioned areas, and limit physical activity as much as possible in heat waves or excessive temperatures.

That means hiking enthusiasts are better off staying at home when thermometers reach triple digits. Otherwise, they will be at greater risk of heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke, heat stress, and heat exhaustion.

"Extreme heat is deadly and kills more people than any other weather event," the Red Cross has said.

Heat waves are typically isolated events, but they are made more intense and longer-lasting because of human-caused pollution. Meanwhile, the Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that June 2024 marked the 13th consecutive month the Earth had experienced record respective monthly temperatures, suggesting that record heat is becoming a regular occurrence.

For hikers and anyone else with a keen interest in exercising outdoors, it's wise to check temperatures before stepping outside and perhaps consider whether it's worth the risk. Otherwise, staying prepared with plenty of water supplies and a well-charged mobile phone is advised should you get into trouble.

What can be done about rising temperatures?

Record temperatures are showing no signs of stopping. While an occasional month of record highs wouldn't be so surprising, 13 consecutive months is a huge concern.

That's why it's so important to reduce the heat-trapping gases we release into the atmosphere on a daily basis. Carbon dioxide from dirty-fuel-powered cars and methane from landfill sites, for example, trap heat in the atmosphere, leading thermometers to creep upward and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Ditching the car in favor of public transport, a bike, or simply walking from A to B will reduce the damaging tailpipe pollution we produce when going to the grocery store or to work.

Keeping items out of landfills can also help. You can achieve that by recycling waste more effectively, composting, or buying from thrift stores instead of fast-fashion outlets.

Stopping the release of planet-warming gas is not only a way to keep temperatures down, it's also increasingly a matter of life or death.