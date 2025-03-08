Scientists make alarming discovery about health risks for people living near roadways: 'High uncertainties'

Research conducted in the Philippines reveals high levels of microplastics in urban road dust, which poses serious health risks for anyone in the area.

What's happening?

A study conducted by researchers from the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology and published in The Philippine Journal of Science found road dust microplastics on city roads. The microplastics were found in dust samples collected from three different stations in Iligan City, according to a summary on a government website.

High levels of polyester, ethylene propylene, ethylene vinyl acetate, and polyacrylamide were found. The presence of these microplastics in urban road dust and their minuscule size means they're easily inhaled.

The researchers explained in the study, "These materials originate from fibers in textiles and industrial materials, tire abrasions, brakes, and other road elements." People on or near the road are exposed to these microplastics with each breath they take.

Why are microplastics in road dust dangerous?

Inhaling microplastics can cause respiratory inflammation, lung irritation, and chronic inflammation, as one of the researchers explained in an interview. Microplastics may also increase risks of cancer, immune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

A 2020 study on the effects of microplastics on humans highlighted many risks. However, the research team from that study explained that "more studies are needed to fully understand the risk of microplastics to human health," as quoted by Esquire.

This leaves a lot to the imagination. But the team added that these "high uncertainties [should] not be translated into alarmism even when applying the precautionary principle," per Esquire.

While further research is necessary on the risks of microplastics, current data is not hopeful. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine discovered that subjects with microplastics in their arteries were more at risk for heart problems. These issues include heart attacks, stroke, heart disease, and death.

A study by a University of New Mexico research team also found that microplastics may lead to male infertility.

These plastics are found everywhere. They're in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the clothes we wear, and even the foods we eat. They're unavoidable. But the extent of their danger is still unclear.

What can we do about these microplastics?

Dr. Hernando P. Bacosa, the advisor of the research team in the Philippines, offered suggestions for minimizing these microplastics, per Esquire.

Bacosa recommended improving roads and tire construction. Upgraded waste management systems could also reduce plastic litter, and regulations on the most dangerous and prevalent plastic products could stop more microplastics from leaching into the environment.

We can all help slow the rise in microplastics by reducing our plastic use. This means avoiding single-use plastic products and choosing products that use plastic alternatives.

