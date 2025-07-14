Tech company develops innovative method to pull valuable materials from common waste: 'A remarkable milestone'

"This accomplishment confirms that our platform is not just theoretically scalable."

A Canadian company is making huge strides in the clean recycling of precious metals. According to Business Wire, pH7 Technologies has developed a closed-loop metals recovery system and processed over 250 metric tons of end-of-life materials, doing so with a process that creates minimal environmental impact.

Rather than traditional energy-intensive extraction processes, pH7 uses a hydrometallurgical process in which metals are dissolved in a solution, purified, and then recovered. What they're left with is usable metals that otherwise would need to be mined.

So far, by processing 250 metric tons of recycled materials, pH7 has prevented 2,800 metric tons of carbon pollution from entering the atmosphere and saved over 7 million gallons of water that would have been used in the mining, extraction, and smelting processes. It's also used 14,000 fewer megawatt hours of electricity.

Currently, pH7 has the capacity to process 1,200 metric tons of material at its Vancouver facility but has plans to expand to 25,000 metric tons per year at facilities around the world.

This process and its expansion extend well beyond reducing carbon pollution, one of the primary drivers behind the planet's overheating. As previously mentioned, it saves millions of gallons of water, an increasingly precious resource, as much of the world struggles with drought due to the warming planet.

The extraction process developed by pH7, which generates no liquid waste and minimal emissions, also prevents these materials from ending up in landfills, which can result in the release of toxins into the soil or waterways.

"We've reached a remarkable milestone in our journey to commercialize our closed-loop critical metal extraction process," said pH7 Technologies founder and CEO Mohammad Doostmohammadi. "This accomplishment confirms that our platform is not just theoretically scalable — it's operating at scale, delivering real-world production, tangible environmental impact, and significant commercial value."

