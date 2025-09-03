New study reveals overlooked factor that causes concerning health issue in teens: 'Critical for us to understand'

Researchers studied a group of 186 teens over the course of five years.

A recent study found that teens with high per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels are more likely to regain weight after bariatric surgery, per the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC).

What's happening?

Bariatric surgery is a type of weight-loss surgery that targets your digestive system, according to the Keck School of Medicine. Many people who undergo it regain the weight they lost over time.

A USC research team wanted to find out why.

Published in mid-August, their study showed that PFAS (a.k.a. "forever chemicals") may be to blame. Researchers studied a group of 186 teens over the course of five years after surgery. Those with higher PFAS levels in their blood regained more weight over time.

Dr. Brittney Baumert, the study's first author, told the Keck School of Medicine, "With the growing use of weight loss interventions around the world, we must understand the association between PFAS and successful weight loss management, including what this means for long-term outcomes."

Why does this discovery matter?

PFAS are manmade chemicals that can be found in a variety of everyday household products, including (but not limited to) nonstick cookware, rain jackets, cleaning products, and shampoo, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Like their nickname suggests, they take almost forever to break down, lingering in soil and waterways, being consumed by about 97% of Americans. While many health effects are unknown, new research has found that PFAS can impact hormonal health and cause liver disease.

Humans aren't the only ones suffering. PFAS do much of the same thing they do to humans to all kinds of animals across the globe. For example, bottlenose dolphins off the South Carolina coast experience chronic inflammation as a result of exposure, per Mongabay.

This most recent discovery shows another potential health risk that PFAS pose.

What's being done about PFAS?

The Keck School of Medicine research team is currently studying whether and how PFAS affects weight regain with weight loss medications. They're also looking into whether PFAS could heighten one's risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

If you'd like to limit your exposure, upgrading your cookware can be a good place to start.

