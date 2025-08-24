Researchers make disturbing discovery about overlooked factor that can cause liver disease: 'May be inevitably exposed'

Alcohol and "forever chemicals" are a dangerous combination that can severely impact liver health, according to one group of researchers.

What's happening?

A new study found that liver problems caused by drinking can be made worse by exposure to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The researchers simulated real-world experiences with alcohol and one type of PFAS, PFOS, through animal models. They found that PFOS exacerbated alcohol-associated liver disease and said their work could help explain why two people with similar alcohol consumption may have different liver outcomes.

"Given the increasing prevalence of alcohol consumption and the widespread presence of PFAS in the environment, many individuals who drink alcohol may be inevitably exposed to these persistent pollutants," said study co-author Matthew Cave, per Spectrum News 1. "This makes it critically important to study how combined exposures to alcohol and environmental chemicals like PFOS might influence liver health."

Why is this research important?

PFAS are a growing concern across the planet, as they're being found at concerning levels in waterways, public water systems, and soil. These human-made "forever chemicals" have been used in firefighting foams and consumer products such as nonstick cookware and water-resistant clothing.

One study found that more than 20% of Americans may be exposed to PFAS-laced tap water, and another found that PFAS are in the bloodstreams of 99% of tested individuals in eight U.S. states.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS exposure has been linked to health impacts such as decreased fertility, increased risk of certain cancers, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections.

What's being done about PFAS?

PFAS are nicknamed "forever chemicals" for a reason — they're extremely difficult to get out of the environment. However, scientists have made some promising breakthroughs. For example, one team at the University of Illinois found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process.

You can help reduce your exposure by looking for PFAS-free brands, opting for nonstick cookware, and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

