Experts issue urgent warning over concerning chemicals used in medical devices: 'No other class of materials exists'

Medical experts are urging lawmakers to stop treating all PFAS the same to avoid a public health risk, reported the Heart Rhythm Society.

What's happening?

You've probably heard about the dangers of "forever chemicals." These synthetic compounds can be found in everything from takeout wrappers to non-stick pans. But what you might not know is that not all PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) behave the same.

There are over 12,000 types of PFAS, but only some have been directly linked to health risks or water contamination. The small, water-soluble versions — like PFOA and PFOS — have made headlines for years. The Environmental Protection Agency considers them environmental contaminants.

But another class, called fluoropolymers, doesn't behave the same way. They're bigger, more stable, and used in about 250,000 medical devices, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Think pacemakers, catheters, brain shunts, and heart valves.

"At present, no other class of materials exists with fluoropolymers' unique combined properties including lubricity, biostability, temperature tolerance, strength, flexibility, and electrical insulation," researchers wrote in a Heart Rhythm journal article. "For over 50 years, they have been safely used in medical devices."

Why are PFAS regulations concerning?

Not all PFAS are harmless. Some build up in the body, raising risks for liver damage, birth defects, or cancer. Communities near factories — like in one study on home gardens near a North Carolina PFAS plant — have seen chemical contamination in their soil and food.

And researchers recently found links between PFAS exposure and brain structure changes. So, regulation matters, but treating all PFAS alike creates other problems.

"Many legislations seek to regulate these over 12,000 distinct chemicals as a single class," wrote Paul D. Drumheller in an article accompanying the Heart Rhythm journal post. That means bans targeting the dangerous ones could unintentionally threaten access to life-saving medical tools.

What can I do to help?

Experts are pushing for balanced regulation. That means banning dangerous small-molecule PFAS while protecting access to fluoropolymers for medical use.

"Fluoropolymers play a crucial role in thousands of modern medical devices," said Dr. Roger Carrillo, per the Heart Rhythm Society. Vatterott added, "Loss of access to fluoropolymers will have profound negative effects for our patients and on the practice of medicine."

Some researchers are also finding ways to remove harmful PFAS from wastewater, and a certain bacteria strain may help break them down naturally.

This isn't about keeping all PFAS in use — it's about making smart decisions that protect clean water and patient health at the same time. In our daily lives, we can reduce our exposure to harmful PFAS by avoiding nonstick cookware and purchasing PFAS-free clothing and other items.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




