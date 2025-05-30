Farmer who lives near smoky facility raises red flag after receiving blood test results: 'If anybody is a guinea pig for incineration, it's me'

A dairy farmer in Connecticut is sounding the alarm about the incineration of products containing "forever chemicals" after a blood test revealed high levels of these toxic substances in his body, according to Undark.

What's happening?

Jerry Grabarek is concerned about a plume of smoke spewing from a nearby incinerator and what exactly he may be breathing in — so much so that he paid $357 for a blood test that looked for different perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

'If anybody is a guinea pig for incineration, it's me," he told Undark, which summarized his story.

The results revealed elevated levels of two types of PFAS — PFHxS and branched PFOS — raising questions about the risks of incinerating forever chemicals, which are not federally regulated as an air pollutant.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS are a group of around 15,000 compounds that are used in products such as water-repellent clothing and nonstick cookware. They can also be found in soil, drinking water, air, and common household products such as carpets and children's toys.

These substances are known to accumulate in organs such as the liver, and research has linked them to a number of negative health impacts. For instance, one study revealed that exposure to PFAS via drinking water before birth could lead to an increased risk of childhood cancers. Another found that PFAS exposure may weaken children's immune systems. Plus, other research has tied these chemicals to developmental delays, decreased fertility, and various other problems.

What's being done about PFAS?

A number of lawmakers across the globe are taking action to help protect people from the dangers of PFAS. For instance, PFOA — a type of PFAS used to make products resistant to stains, grease, soil, and water — was banned globally in 2020 as part of the Stockholm Convention, a global health treaty involving 186 countries. And a new political agreement in the European Union, still pending final approval, would ban PFAS in toys.

You can reduce your exposure by taking actions such as avoiding nonstick cookware and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing. You can also seek out products from PFAS-free brands.

