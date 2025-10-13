New study unearths details about hidden threat in drinking water: 'We're in a different world now'

The University of California, Irvine published a study on individuals living in Orange County, California, between 2000 and 2019.

A new study confirmed the presence of PFAS, or "forever chemicals," in the drinking water of Orange County, California, raising concerns about residents' health and the future of studying their impact.

What's happening?

The University of California, Irvine published a study on individuals living in the Southern California county between 2000 and 2019. That range included the first time PFAS were detected in the water in 2013 after the EPA first required testing.

PFAS have been linked to high cholesterol, decreased immune system response, and decreased vaccine response, as well as increased risk of kidney, prostate, and testicular cancer. The study's results further back up those established links.

The study also noted data from the Irvine Ranch Water District (IRWD), which had a PFOA level of 14.8 parts per trillion and a PFOS level of 22.8 parts per trillion, exceeding the maximum level of four parts per trillion established by the EPA.

Dr. Scott Bartell, the lead investigator of the study, noted that continued study of the effects of PFAS is absolutely necessary but under threat from a lack of support.

"Historically, the federal government funded a lot of this kind of work, not all of it, but what work was going on in studying PFAS exposure and health effects was usually funded by the federal government prior to 2025. But, I think we're in a different world now," Bartell said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why are PFAS important?

PFAS are commonly called "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in human bodies and the environment, where they linger instead of easily breaking down.

First introduced en masse in the 1950s, PFAS can be found in hundreds of everyday items, making it difficult to avoid exposure. According to the Environmental Working Group, the CDC has detected PFAS in the blood of 99% of Americans, including newborns.

Multiple studies, like the latest UC Irvine one, have all pointed to negative health impacts for humans.

What's being done about PFAS?

Though PFAS are hard to avoid entirely, you can take some steps to reduce your risk.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Bartell recommended products such as "Brita filters, or other varieties activated by granular activated carbon, which is your standard countertop filter or refrigerator filter."

"Almost all use GAC, which is actually pretty good at removing at least PFOA and PFOS," Bartell added.

You can also work on switching to household products without PFAS and trying to avoid takeout food containers, which are heavily coated with the chemicals.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.