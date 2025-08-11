Residents alarmed as harmful contamination is found in drinking water supply: 'I feel neglected'

"There's something there, but we're not sure exactly what it is."

Around the world, people rely on natural sources, including rivers and groundwater, for their drinking water.

Unfortunately, once-clean sources of safe drinking water can easily become contaminated with toxic chemicals — and it may be difficult for everyday people to know the difference.

Residents of Comstock Township, Michigan, were alarmed by the discovery of PFAS contamination in a small number of wells near private residences and migrant housing, MLive reported.

What's happening?

Wenke Greenhouses in Comstock Township is required to test its well water quarterly because it houses at least 25 migrant workers for at least half the year. It started these checks in 2020.

Over the last several years, it has noted levels of PFOS (a type of PFAS) ranging between 10 and 20 parts per trillion; the state drinking water standard sets the limit at 16 ppt.

Although the average level over the course of the year is below the limit, the fact that it has exceeded the limit at multiple points is a concern.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The site also tested PFOA levels up to 4.5 ppt, when the legal limit is 8 ppt — while the amount is not over the limit, it is still concerning, especially in combination with the other PFAS being detected.

It took time for the issue to come to the attention of state authorities due to the low level of contamination compared to other instances that took priority. That has left nearby residents concerned about the amount of time they were left in the dark.

"I feel neglected," said Lisa VanDyken, a nearby resident, per MLive. She and her husband were worried about their grandchildren, who are regular visitors.

Why is the discovery of PFAS in well water concerning?

PFAS, also called "forever chemicals," are a large class of chemicals used in manufacturing and industrial applications.

Some are used for firefighting foam, while others make products resistant to stains, grease, and water.

While they are convenient, they are also toxic, having been linked to cancer, liver problems, birth defects, and autoimmune diseases.

Unfortunately, they are also extremely persistent: they don't break down naturally in the environment or in the human body, and they can build up with additional exposure.

What's being done about PFAS contamination?

Michigan's PFAS Action Response Team launched an investigation and tested 77 wells surrounding Wenke Greenhouses.

Of those, two produced water "not fit for human consumption" due to PFAS contamination. An additional 29 wells contained levels of PFAS that were detectable, but within the legal limits for drinking water. The remaining wells did not show detectable signs of PFAS contamination.

"That's what's so confounding about this," said Abigail Hendershott, executive director of the PFAS Action Response Team, per MLive. "We're just not seeing consistent concentrations that really speak of an actual groundwater plume. There's something there, but we're not sure exactly what it is."

For those whose well water was affected, state officials offered a free filter and up to $300 to cover plumbing costs to address the problem.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.