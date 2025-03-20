Mother pushes for testing after unexplained health issues worsen: 'Something in my house was poisoning me'

"I was hoping for reassurance, but instead the results proved reason for alarm."

A Blue Mountains woman recently uncovered high levels of cancer-linked chemicals in her blood, the first public test results since news broke that these harmful substances had entered the region's drinking water, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

What's happening?

After battling mysterious health issues for decades while raising her children in Katoomba, the woman decided to test her blood after learning about per- and polyfluoralkyl (PFAS) contamination in her local water supply.

The results were alarming. Her blood contained PFAS levels exceeding public averages. It even outpaced residents in other heavily contaminated Australian locations.

"I have been dogged by numerous ongoing unexplained health issues for many years. I have felt that something in my house was poisoning me or contributing to my overall malaise," she wrote in her submission to a Senate inquiry looking into PFAS across the country.

"I was hoping for reassurance, but instead the results proved reason for alarm," she added.

Meanwhile, documents revealed that water authorities tried to keep monitoring data secret, instructing providers to mark PFAS information as "Confidential - Not Subject to FOI Disclosure."

Why are forever chemicals concerning?

PFAS chemicals don't break down naturally, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals." They build up in our bodies over time and stay there.

One chemical found in the woman's blood, PFOS, measured 11.62 nanograms per milliliter, double the average seen in other contaminated communities and more than 10 times above what one manufacturer privately calculated as "safe."

Health authorities worldwide have linked PFAS exposure to cancer, high cholesterol, and weakened immune systems. In 2023, the World Health Organization declared one of these chemicals carcinogenic.

When NSW Health claimed there wasn't enough evidence linking PFAS levels to health problems, Dr. Linda Birnbaum, former head of the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, pushed back.

"That statement is completely untrue," she said. "Tens, if not hundreds, of epidemiology studies are showing associations with multiple adverse health effects of PFAS."

What can I do about PFAS?

The Blue Mountains resident is calling for an "urgent and immediate response," including a complete ban on all PFAS chemicals in Australia, free blood testing, and studies to identify health issue patterns in affected areas.

You can take steps to protect yourself and your family from these harmful chemicals.

Install a quality activated carbon or reverse osmosis water filter certified to remove PFAS from tap water. Check product labels and avoid items containing PFAS, PTFE, or fluoropolymers, especially in cookware, clothing, and food packaging.

Support brands that have eliminated PFAS from their products. Contact elected officials to advocate for stronger regulations on these chemicals and more transparent water quality reporting.

If you live in an area with known contamination, consider testing your blood and advocating for community-wide testing programs.

